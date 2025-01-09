Falcons GM Terry Fontenot Unconcerned About Job Security
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot didn't sugarcoat his own performance through four seasons as the team's top executive, during which Atlanta has compiled a 29-39 record.
"We haven't done a good enough job. I haven't done a good enough job. We haven't won enough," Fontenot said during his end-of-season press conference Thursday. "And so, when you haven't won enough, it starts with me -- that's my job to make this team a consistent winner and I haven't done a good enough job.
"It's my job to help everyone in the building be as effective as they can in their roles so we can win more games. We haven't done a good enough job of that."
The Falcons are in a precarious position entering Fontenot's fifth offseason at the helm. Atlanta has the sixth-lowest cap space available with $3.96 million, according to OverTheCap, and just four draft picks.
Fontenot brought the Falcons out of cap space trouble after two money-stricken off-seasons. After a $90 million swing and miss on quarterback Kirk Cousins last spring, Atlanta is in a similarly unideal cap situation, though not quite as severe.
Regardless, Fontenot is now four years into his tenure with no playoff appearances, let alone a winning record. Still, he said Thursday he's not concerned about his job security.
"I'm not, and that's not coming from an arrogant place -- I just don't think about that," Fontenot said. "I believe my job is to come in every day and be as effective as I can. I don't think about my mortality or my job security and things like that, or worry about. I worry more about doing the very best I can.
"I know it's an honor and a privilege to be in this role, and I just want to come in and do the very best I can to effect winning. That's what I think about."
As Fontenot alluded to, his time at the helm hasn't netted the success Atlanta wanted. The Falcons went 8-9 this season after starting 6-3, a downturn Fontenot dubbed disappointing.
In his eyes, however, there remain plenty of positives.
Fontenot noted 70% of the Falcons' offensive production came from players below the age of 25, which is the best in the NFL. Four of Atlanta's five starters on the offensive line are under contract for next year, with center Drew Dalman being the lone exception.
Defensively, Fontenot gave cornerback A.J. Terrell an extension in August that paid dividends this season. He signed safety Jessie Bates III and linebacker Kaden Elliss in 2023. He drafted outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who led the team with six sacks, in 2022.
But none of the Falcons' five defensive draft picks started a game this season. Perhaps that differs if third-round outside linebacker Bralen Trice hadn't suffered a torn ACL in the preseason opener, but second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus and fifth-round linebacker JD Bertrand each failed to crack the starting lineup.
Atlanta's rookie class compiled three starts, all from first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at season's end.
The Falcons remain optimistic about their future, spearheaded by the trio of Penix, running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Drake London. Fontenot also acknowledged words mean little when results don't follow.
And so, as Fontenot appears poised to make decisions for the fifth consecutive offseason, he'll do so focused on winning -- not whether he'll still be employed moving forward.
"We look at the vision of this team and what we want it to be, there are positives in a number of areas," Fontenot said. "But ultimately, we haven't won enough, and that's what we have to do. We have to look at every aspect of everything we're doing.
"Everybody has to take a humble approach, because the most important stat is wins and losses. So, we can point to anything positive that we want to, but at the end of the day, we have to win more games."