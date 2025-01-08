Falcons Center Drew Dalman Talks Pending Free Agency Decision
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' impending free agency class is littered with starters, though perhaps none more paramount than center Drew Dalman.
Drafted in the fourth round in 2021, Dalman played in 57 games with 40 starts over the past four seasons. When healthy, he was Atlanta's starting center, though he missed eight games due to an ankle injury this year and three others with another ankle injury in 2023.
Now, Dalman is set to enter unrestricted free agency. When asked Monday if he's put any thought into what lays ahead, Dalman opted not to go in depth.
"I'm not really going to discuss that kind of stuff," Dalman said. "Pretty personal, and it's team related."
Dalman spent his rookie season as Atlanta's backup center, though he played in every game on special teams. He beat out Matt Hennessy for the starting job in 2022 and played all 1,051 snaps offensively. Dalman started all 14 games played in 2023 and all nine appearances in 2024.
The 26-year-old Dalman said he's enjoyed the ride.
"It's been an awesome experience, and I hope it continues and all that," Dalman said. "Playing with incredible teammates over the years and having incredible coaches, and so I've enjoyed and savored every bit of it."
Despite the Falcons' head coaching change from Arthur Smith to Raheem Morris last January, Dalman has spent each of his four years with offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.
The 6'3", 305-pound Dalman snapped the ball to five different quarterbacks over the past three years and joined huddles with a bevy of skill position players. But around him, the group of offensive linemen has remained rather consistent.
And it starts at the top with Ledford.
"He's awesome," Dalman said. "First and foremost, great coach, and then being in the meeting room with him every day, we spent an insane amount of time with each other, and he makes that a pleasure. So, just having a guy that you trust and respect and you can count on every day to be the same person and create a good environment is unbelievably valuable."
Dalman earned a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 4 among centers. He was a stout run blocker, slotting in fifth overall at his position with a 79.8 grade, while his 66.6 pass protection grade put him at No. 21 out of 64 qualified centers.
Across 554 snaps, the Salinas, Calif., native allowed two sacks and committed three penalties. Dalman thinks he still has room to improve.
"You're never really a finished product as a football player, in my mind," Dalman said. "So just kind of always working on everything, always trying to get better at everything. Pass pro could be better, run game could be better, all those kinds of things.
"Just thankful to play with the guys I got to play with and had a great time."
Dalman's backup, Ryan Neuzil, is a restricted free agent. The rest of the Falcons' starting offensive line -- left tackle Jake Matthews, left guard Matthew Bergeron, right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary -- is slated to return.