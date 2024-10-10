Falcons Injury Report: Several Starters Limited in Practice Before Facing Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) have revealed their injury report for Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday's road contest against the Carolina Panthers (1-4).
Atlanta received positive news with a pair of players in outside linebacker Matt Judon (hamstring) and nickel cornerback Dee Alford (concussion), each of whom were full participants. Meanwhile, receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) and linebacker Nate Landman (quad/calf) were limited, as was running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring).
Linebacker Troy Andersen, the team's leading tackler with 44, was out again with a knee injury. Andersen missed Atlanta's Week 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going down on a special teams tackle late in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 win against the New Orleans Saints.
On Wednesday, the quartet of Mooney, Judon, Alford and Landman were each limited, while Andersen was out.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, addressing injuries before Wednesday's practice, only mentioned Alford, Landman and Andersen. Alford was in concussion protocol as of Wednesday morning, while Andersen is considered day-to-day.
Landman is still on injured reserve with quad and calf injuries, but the Atlanta opened his 21-day window to practice Wednesday. The Falcons have three weeks to activate Landman to their active roster. If he suffers a setback, he reverts to season-ending injured reserve.
Morris noted Atlanta has time before putting Landman back onto the field.
"He'll get a chance to go out there and get some physical work with the team, get him to do some different things, get a chance to move him," Morris said. "We'll see where he is, we'll progress throughout the week, and we'll see what's going on with Nate. And hopeful as always to get him back to play."
The Falcons and Panthers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.