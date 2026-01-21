Baker Mayfield Takes Petty Shot at Kevin Stefanski Over ‘Failed’ Browns Stint

As Kevin Stefanski prepares for the next chapter of his NFL coaching career leading the Falcons, one particular quarterback in the division is rubbing his hands in anticipation of playing against his former coach: Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield.

On Tuesday, Mayfield shared an unexpectedly blunt statement on Stefanski in the wake of his firing by the Browns this offseason. Stefanski and the Browns parted ways after six seasons during which he oversaw the development of quite a few quarterbacks.

One of those was Mayfield, who was hand-picked by Cleveland as the No. 1 selection of the 2018 draft before putting together four up-and-down seasons as the franchise’s starter (he spent his last two under Stefanski).

Mayfield has since found considerable success in Tampa Bay over the last three years and has no reason to concern himself with the organization he once called home. “Not my problem anymore,” Mayfield said of Cleveland’s crowded quarterback situation ahead of the 2025 season.

Well, it looks like things have changed with Stefanski entering Mayfield’s division next fall. Not long after Stefanki was hired by the Falcons, the Bucs quarterback took the time to personally respond to Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter, who tweeted about Stefanski’s coaching tenure on the Browns.

“Kevin Stefanski had a dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland -- Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson failed, which started a chain reaction to 11 other starters,” the tweet read.

Mayfield clapped back with a savage response:

“Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach,” Mayfield wrote.

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

Woof.

It certainly seems like Mayfield has some unresolved feelings toward Stefanski over the way his drama-filled Browns stint ended back in his final season in 2021. Once hailed as Cleveland’s quarterback of the future, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers the following offseason to make way for Deshaun Watson, whom the Browns gave what was at the time the richest deal in guaranteed money in NFL history.

Stefanski reportedly didn’t agree with the blockbuster Watson trade, according to CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, but Mayfield clearly thought he was still owed a courtesy call from his ex-coach following the deal.

The Bucs-Falcons divisional rivalry games in 2026 will be must-watch TV with Mayfield and Stefanski on the field again—this time standing squarely on opposite sides.

