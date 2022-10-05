'Inspiring' Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role

The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards.

Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, contributed just 38 yards on nine carries. He missed much of the game's final three quarters with a knee injury that ultimately required "minor" surgery and will keep him out of action for the next four weeks.

However, in Patterson's absence, the Falcons received breakout efforts from rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pro Caleb Huntley.

Moving forward, the two will be relied upon to carry the load and keep Atlanta's rushing offense humming. Early indications are that the Falcons are in good hands.

Allgeier, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, had 10 carries for a career-high 84 yards against the Browns. Through three games of action, he's averaging over five yards per carry and is growing more and more acclimated by the snap.

Huntley sparked the Falcons' 10-play, 75-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter, taking his first eight carries for 54 total yards and his first career touchdown. He finished with 10 rushes for 56 yards, serving as a career day after beginning the contest with just one regular season carry for three yards.

All of the plays on the Huntley-led touchdown series were on the ground, as Atlanta's offensive line steamrolled Cleveland's front seven time and again. For as impressive as the group up front was, Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom was thrilled for the two running backs, who've put in the work behind the scenes.

"It's inspiring to watch those guys run," Lindstrom said. "Those guys run hard; they work hard every single day. The finishing that guys have at the top of runs, from skill guys to offensive line trying to push the pile, and those guys just running hard, it's just really awesome to be a part of."

Huntley reciprocated the praise to the offensive line, but also echoed Lindstrom's statement regarding the effort and preparation in practice.

"I was just ready for my opportunity," said Huntley. "I practice how I play - in practice all week, I was getting ready for the moment, and when my number was called, I stepped up and did what I needed to do. Offensive line did their thing, and we went to work."

The emphasis from Huntley is "we" - running the ball 14 consecutive plays with great success is a group effort. Despite losing a significant member of that group in Patterson, the running back's room is as tight-knit and supportive as can be, per Allgeier.

"I think we all just fed off each other," shared Allgeier. "All the running backs were hype as hell for (Huntley). I think that's what shows for our group - if someone has individual success, we're all just hyped up for them."

If the Falcons are to continue stacking wins in Patterson's absence, they'll need another strong collective effort from Allgeier, Huntley and Avery Williams.

With quarterback Marcus Mariota going 7 of 19 for 139 yards and an interception against Cleveland, the passing game has some uncertainties. But with Atlanta's offense imposing its will and establishing a physical identity against the ever-physical Browns, the ground game is where success will start and finish without Patterson.

Allgeier and Huntley have played in just five combined NFL regular season games, but their experience proved irrelevant versus the Browns.

Entering Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the division lead up for grabs, Atlanta will be looking for more of the same from its pair of talented young runners.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.