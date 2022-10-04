Falcons' Win Streak Helps Atlanta 'Embrace Identity'

The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight after beating the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 win on Sunday, and now the team is building momentum.

The win streak is helping the Falcons establish and define their identity as a team.

"I think it's just the identity of what we want to be about as a team," Lindstrom said. And I think (Arthur Smith) started this last year when he got here, and then built it through this season, and I think we're really starting to embrace the identity as a team.

"The style of play, we just want to come out, play hard, work hard, be assignment sound on every single snap, and I think we have that."

Lindstrom's words are a far cry from where the team was nearly a month ago when it blew an 16-point lead in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints. While every team that loses says it will "turn things around," the Falcons have actions to back those words up. And without many stars contributing to the cause, the team knows it has to work hard in order to get the job done.

"[We're] a physical, gritty group," running back Tyler Allgeier said. "Strap our helmets up and just get to rolling, whether it's the pass, whether it's the run, just got to do our part."

As the Falcons approach the next part of their season and injuries pile up, falling back on the team's foundation and identity will help them push through the rough patches in the middle of the year.

The Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

