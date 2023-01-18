Vic Fangio could be the new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator after Dean Pees' retirement.

The Atlanta Falcons are adding to their list of defensive coordinator candidates by interviewing one of the most respected coaches in the game.

According to NFL Network, the Falcons are set to interview Vic Fangio for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Fangio, 64, is currently a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, who gave up the second-fewest yards per game this season. It's apart of a long list of accomplishments Fangio has built in his 30+ years as a coach in the NFL.

Fangio's last stop as a defensive coordinator was with the Chicago Bears from 2015-18, where he led the unit to the third-fewest yards in the league. His success in Chicago landed him a head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos, where he coached from 2019-21 and finished with a 19-30 record.

Fangio has been rumored to return to the defensive coordinator ranks in this offseason cycle. ESPN reported that former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton was specifically eyeing him to be his defensive coordinator should he land a head coaching job this year.

While Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Fangio have never crossed paths or worked together in their careers so far, Atlanta would be silly to not at least gauge interest in potentially hiring one of the most accomplished defensive coordinators on the market.

