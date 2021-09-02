Falcons Secret Weapon: Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson was signed by the Falcons to bolster the return game. They're getting so much more.

Cordarrelle Patterson was signed by the Atlanta Falcons to help improve the kick return game. He was a first-team All-Pro kick returner with the Chicago Bears the past two seasons. He averaged 29.5 and 29.1 yards per return in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Patterson has eight kick returns for a touchdown in his eight-year career including one in each of the last three seasons.

READ MORE: Falcons Sign 15 to Practice Squad

By contrast, the Falcons averaged just 20.5 yards per return in 2020 and have one kick return for a touchdown since 2002. Eric Weems was the last Falcon to do the deed ... in 2010.

Patterson has primarily played wide receiver during his career, but his snaps at receiver have been on the decline since he had 52 catches with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016.

He saw more action in the running game last year with the Bears. He had 64 carries for 232 yards.

With the Falcons, he's making the full-time transition to running back, and he's embracing the opportunity to get more touches with the Falcons.

"My mindset is just to do whatever coach needs me to do," said Patterson. "If you want me playing running back, quarterback, tight end, kick return, punt return, whatever. I'm just out there to help the team win. Whatever coach needs me to do, I'm going to do it."

While Patterson relishes the opportunity to help out of the backfield, he has full confidence in Mike Davis, who the Falcons signed in the offseason to be the number one running back for 2021.

"We've got one of the best running backs, in my opinion, in the league, in Mike Davis," said Patterson. "To see the things he did last year running the ball, catching the ball.

"Whenever Mike needs a break or anything, I'm right behind him," Patterson added with a smile. "We've got Q [Qadree Ollison] and Keith [Smith] and all the other running backs, whatever load we need to take, I'm gonna take. When coach puts me in, when my number's being called, I'm gonna be ready."

Patterson, who turned 30 in March, has the perspective to embrace a change that can extend his career.

"It's fun, man. I'm a guy that just likes to come out here and have fun and play football," said Patterson, when asked how he was adjusting to playing running back. "It's something I've been doing my whole life. It's a kid's game. Each day I come out here, I'm just having fun enjoying the moment."

Patterson has been deemed important enough to the Falcons' plans this fall to have been held out of every preseason game. He joined the likes of Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, and Grady Jarrett in being protected during the preseason.

He's looked sharp in training camp at running back, natural carrying the ball and dynamic as a receiver out of the backfield. He's an All-Pro kick returner, but he's also been a pleasant surprise at training camp behind Davis.

Falcons fans will get their first look at Patterson and his playmaking ability on September 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener.