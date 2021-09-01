Report: Falcons Plan to Place CB on Injured Reserve

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield is headed to the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Sheffield was one of six cornerbacks to make the Falcons initial 53-man roster, and will be the second Falcon to be removed from it in just a little over 24-hours since it was released.

READ MORE: Falcons Release Initial 53-man Roster

Josh Andrews, a projected starter on the offensive line, was moved to the injured reserve because of a broken hand he suffered in practice on Tuesday.

Sheffield played 13 games for the Falcons in 2020, starting nine. He is behind A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Fabian Moreau on the pecking order for 2021, but his absence elevates a pair of rookies on the depth chart.

Darren Hall was taken in the fourth round by the Falcons out of San Diego State. Avery Williams was selected by Atlanta in the fifth round from Boise State.

Williams was mainly selected to bolster the Falcons return game on special teams, but Hall could see considerably more playing time if Atlanta doesn't use Sheffield's roster spot on another cornerback.

Atlanta also has the option of promoting Chris Williamson from the practice squad. Williamson had a very good training camp with Atlanta and was signed to the practice squad Wednesday morning.

NFL rules allow teams to add a 54th and 55th player from their practice squads on game week, so adding Williamson week by week wouldn't necessitate a corresponding cut from the active 53-man roster.

READ MORE: Atlanta Falcons Announce Practice Squad

Falcon Report speculated yesterday that Atlanta would likely add a fourth tight end, with only three on the 53-man roster. Sheffield's spot could go to a backup for Lee Smith who is a blocking specialist.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith emphasized at Tuesday's press conference that the 53-man roster released earlier that day was fluid. He's already had to make two changes with more to come.