No Bad Blood Between Falcons, Kirk Cousins After Benching
While the Atlanta Falcons stormed past the New York Giants, 34-7, in this past Sunday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their $180 million quarterback, Kirk Cousins, never took a snap.
Instead, Cousins watched from the sidelines as first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., with assistance from a pair of defensive touchdowns, led Atlanta to its most lopsided win in over four years.
For the 36-year-old Cousins, who was benched Dec. 17 after throwing one touchdown and nine interceptions in his final five starts, the moment would have once seemed unimaginable -- even as recently as mid-November.
Yet Cousins handled the situation with class, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said during his press conference Tuesday.
"He absolutely was outstanding," Morris said. "From the very beginning, we talked about the conversation we had and him telling us he was going to be the best backup in the National Football League.
"He absolutely followed it through by being very verbal in his meetings, being very hands-on with Mike, going out running scout team, being able to be out there and doing the things necessary for us to get done."
Cousins, a 13-year veteran with four Pro Bowl nods to his name, proved particularly valuable in Atlanta's quarterbacks room throughout the week and in helping Penix navigate some of the mental hurdles of gameday.
During the game, Cousins helped communicate things to Penix, quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates, assistat quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams and Atlanta's offensive line due to what Morris described as his conscientiousness.
Cousins, who's the Falcons' No. 2 quarterback, is still only one snap away from playing, Morris noted, which requires Cousins to stay ready and focus on the same minute details as when he was the team's starter.
The result? A strong week of practice from Cousins, who, as the leader of the scout team, helped prepare Atlanta's starting defense for the Giants' offense.
"He looked great," Morris said. "He practiced great. He gave our defense a great look -- allowed them to go play very fast and very well, was able to give great feedback to his coaches, Mike, defensive side of the ball. Him and (defensive coordinator) Jimmy (Lake) have a very good relationship, so that was very good."
When the Falcons benched Cousins, Morris said he had little doubt the former Michigan State star would approach the situation with professionalism. Cousins has quickly checked that box.
"It's just the character of the guy," Morris said. "The character of the guy is absolutely outstanding. It's who he was, it's who he is. It's who he'll always be, no matter what the situations are. It's always going to be tough. It's always going to be hard.
"You obviously have those general emotions that start off, but how he handles everything is how he handles all the things that he does in life. He's absolutely outstanding when it comes to that type of stuff."
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson agreed.
"Kirk's been great," Robinson said Tuesday. "He's been himself around the building. He's been real talkative, helping out Mike, helping him throughout the whole last week (and) everything that that entailed. Obviously, he's a pro, and that's just a testament to his character, to everything.
"That’s who he is. And we're not surprised (by) that. That’s just how he's been. That’s just the kind of guy that Kirk is."
Cousins was in Penix's corner throughout the week and each moment during the 24-year-old's first NFL start. Penix completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception off the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts.
The Falcons will be moving forward with Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft. Cousins, meanwhile, has an uncertain future. Morris said Wednesday it's premature to comment on the organization's next step with Cousins.
And ultimately, regardless of how Cousins's time in Atlanta ends and how his tenure is remembered, Morris wants it known that he -- and the entire Falcons organization -- love everything about Cousins.
"Kirk Cousins has no ill will in this building towards anybody or with anybody," Morris said. "So, I love Kirk."