WATCH: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Scores First TD of 2022 Season

Touchdown Kyle Pitts!

That's the first time Atlanta Falcons fans can yell that sentence this season after quarterback Marcus Mariota threw him a seven-yard pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of the third quarter.

Here's a look at the touchdown ...

The touchdown capped off a nine-play, 65-yard drive that spanned just over five minutes. On the drive, the Falcons ran the ball seven times and passed it just twice. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier accounted for 20 yards on the drive, while Mariota also racked up 20 yards on one play. Backup running back Caleb Huntley ran the ball twice for eight yards.

For Pitts, it's been a little over a year since he last scored a touchdown. His first NFL touchdown came last season in Week 5 against the New York Jets in London, meaning this is the first touchdown Pitts has scored on American soil.

After sitting out last week's game with a hamstring injury, Pitts has been effective this week. While his box score numbers aren't super sexy (three catches, 19 yards), the touchdown marks a good sign that the former No. 4 overall pick is making contributions for the run-heavy offense.

The Falcons hold a 28-14 lead over the 49ers midway through the third quarter.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.