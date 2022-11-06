Skip to main content

Falcons WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Runs Over Chargers Defender For TD

The Atlanta Falcons have had a dominating afternoon on the ground against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Cordarrelle Patterson continued that trend in violent fashion.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has missed the last four weeks while on injured reserve with a knee injury, but he's wasted little time getting back to the form he showed beforehand during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After scoring a touchdown on his first drive, Patterson's touches dropped, but with the Falcons in need of a touchdown to take the lead late in the third quarter, they went back to their workhorse, and he delivered.

The Falcons pieced together a 10-play, 53-yard scoring drive headlined by eight rushes, five of which came from Patterson. He recorded 21 yards on the series, finishing in style with a violent hit-stick run on Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill, getting just enough yards to put Atlanta into the endzone.

Patterson's run put him at 12 carries for 46 yards and two scores on the day, as the Falcons' team totals stands at 175 yards with over a quarter to play.

The 31-year-old Patterson's absence came after undergoing minor knee surgery following Atlanta's Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Initial signs of his injury came after winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the Falcons' road win against the Seattle Seahawks in which he recorded a career-high 141 yards on the ground.

Entering Sunday, there were questions surrounding Patterson's readiness - but he's answered all of them thus far.

