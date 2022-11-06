Chargers vs. Falcons: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons will attempt to stay atop of the NFC South during an interconference showdown against the 3-4 Los Angeles Chargers.

The key to slowing down the Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is to contain one of the league's best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, amid a Week 9 contest.

"He’s a terrific player, lots of courage in the pocket, can change his arm angle, he’s really accurate down the field, pretty complete quarterback," coach Arthur Smith said. "It’ll be an interesting matchup. I don’t know the stat on this, you can look it up, when was the last time two Oregon quarterbacks were going head-to-head as starters."

Herbert is entering his contest against the Falcons leading a top-10 offense during the 2022 campaign.

The last time Atlanta played against Los Angeles, Herbert led Los Angeles to a 20-17 win during the 2022 campaign. As a rookie quarterback, Herbert threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Cordarrelle Patterson is active from injured reserve for the first time since Atlanta's Week 4 match against the Cleveland Browns.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TELEVISION: FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

ODDS: The Falcons are 3 point underdogs against the Chargers.

MONEYLINE: Chargers (-165); Falcons (+133)

TICKETS VIA SI TICKETS

Over/under: 50

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.