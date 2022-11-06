Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Falcons: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

Can the Atlanta Falcons remain at the top of the NFC South amid a Week 9 match against the Chargers?

The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons will attempt to stay atop of the NFC South during an interconference showdown against the 3-4 Los Angeles Chargers.

The key to slowing down the Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is to contain one of the league's best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, amid a Week 9 contest.

"He’s a terrific player, lots of courage in the pocket, can change his arm angle, he’s really accurate down the field, pretty complete quarterback," coach Arthur Smith said. "It’ll be an interesting matchup. I don’t know the stat on this, you can look it up, when was the last time two Oregon quarterbacks were going head-to-head as starters."

Herbert is entering his contest against the Falcons leading a top-10 offense during the 2022 campaign.

The last time Atlanta played against Los Angeles, Herbert led Los Angeles to a 20-17 win during the 2022 campaign. As a rookie quarterback, Herbert threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the win. 

Cordarrelle Patterson is active from injured reserve for the first time since Atlanta's Week 4 match against the Cleveland Browns.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cordarrelle Patterson
Play

Chargers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play?

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers will both be without several key players for Sunday's interleague contest.

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_15312115
Play

Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert

With the goal of keeping first place in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons understand the importance of containing quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.

By Coty Davis
elijahwilkinsonlions
Play

BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons made a flurry of roster moves, including one that marks a key loss to the offensive line.

By Daniel Flick

TELEVISION: FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

ODDS: The Falcons are 3 point underdogs against the Chargers.

MONEYLINE: Chargers (-165); Falcons (+133)

TICKETS VIA SI TICKETS

Over/under: 50

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Cordarrelle Patterson
News

Chargers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_15312115
News

Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert

By Coty Davis
elijahwilkinsonlions
News

BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve

By Daniel Flick
cord-arms-atl-clutch
News

Falcons BREAKING: Cordarrelle Patterson IN! Final Injury Report: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

By Harrison Reno
TroyAndersen
News

Falcons LB Troy Andersen 'Continues to Grow', Says Coach

By Daniel Flick
1291098760.0
News

Chargers vs. Falcons Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

By Riley Sheppard
usa_today_19290263
News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'The Next Peyton Manning', Says Falcons DC Dean Pees

By Jeremy Brener
A.J. Terrell
News

Falcons BREAKING: Starters A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson Ruled OUT vs. Chargers

By Daniel Flick