Chargers vs. Falcons: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons will attempt to stay atop of the NFC South during an interconference showdown against the 3-4 Los Angeles Chargers.
The key to slowing down the Chargers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is to contain one of the league's best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, amid a Week 9 contest.
"He’s a terrific player, lots of courage in the pocket, can change his arm angle, he’s really accurate down the field, pretty complete quarterback," coach Arthur Smith said. "It’ll be an interesting matchup. I don’t know the stat on this, you can look it up, when was the last time two Oregon quarterbacks were going head-to-head as starters."
Herbert is entering his contest against the Falcons leading a top-10 offense during the 2022 campaign.
The last time Atlanta played against Los Angeles, Herbert led Los Angeles to a 20-17 win during the 2022 campaign. As a rookie quarterback, Herbert threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Cordarrelle Patterson is active from injured reserve for the first time since Atlanta's Week 4 match against the Cleveland Browns.
GAME TIME: Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Chargers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play?
The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers will both be without several key players for Sunday's interleague contest.
Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert
With the goal of keeping first place in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons understand the importance of containing quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.
BREAKING: Falcons Place Starting LG Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons made a flurry of roster moves, including one that marks a key loss to the offensive line.
ODDS: The Falcons are 3 point underdogs against the Chargers.
MONEYLINE: Chargers (-165); Falcons (+133)
Over/under: 50
