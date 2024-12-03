Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Comments on Kirk Cousins Struggles
Atlanta Falcons first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has spent much of his rookie season standing on the sidelines, watching and absorbing everything he can from starter Kirk Cousins.
Perhaps Penix should flush what he's seen on-field the past three games.
Cousins is in the midst of a three-game stretch in which he's thrown no touchdowns and six interceptions, four of which came in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He now leads the NFL in interceptions with 13. Before this drought, he had never gone back-to-back games as a starter without throwing a touchdown.
Yet for as much as Cousins has struggled on the field -- to the extent Falcons coach Raheem Morris faced questions about Cousins's job security after the loss to the Chargers -- he's remained an invaluable locker room presence and leader.
Especially for Penix.
"He takes accountability for everything in meetings," Penix said about Cousins, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "He'll always take accountability. He never points a finger. He's just a first-class guy in everything that he does, and that's what I appreciate a lot about him. You don't see him act out of character over something."
The 24-year-old Penix added Cousins has been in a multitude of situations throughout his 13-year pro career, and his recent rough patch isn't who he truly is. Penix said Cousins knows he can -- and will -- be better, and the Falcons believe so as well.
"He's a vet," Penix said of Cousins. "I have no doubt that he's going to bounce back from this and he's going to be great this weekend and for the rest of the season."
As for Penix, who's played in two games and completed 3-of-5 passes for 38 yards in garbage time, he said he's ready if his opportunity ever arises. Morris said after the loss that while he has plenty of confidence in Penix and his future, Cousins is the Falcons' quarterback now and moving forward.
Atlanta signed Cousins to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million in March with the expectation he'd guide the Falcons to their first playoff appearance since 2017. As the season reaches its final five games, Atlanta is 6-6 and has lost three consecutive contests -- but is tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the lead of the NFC South.
The Falcons' plan is to start Cousins in the present and Penix in the future, and they're sticking to it. Penix, meanwhile, is biding his time and trusting the process.
"I felt like I've been put in this position for a reason," Penix said. "It's all God's plan. It's all in his hands. I just got to come out here and work each and every day. Kirk is a great quarterback. He showed it so many times this season. Everybody's not going to be perfect. That's just what it is."