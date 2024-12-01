Raheem Morris Comments on Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Following Chargers Loss
For the first time in a decade, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in a game, stumbling to the finish line of Atlanta's 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Yet Cousins, who went 24-for-39 passing for 245 yards and was held without a touchdown for the third consecutive game, isn't at risk of losing his starting job.
"We've got no issues with that man," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said postgame. "I don't think that's going to be an issue around here. That guy's carried us. That guy's got us to the point where we're 6-6, first place in the division, still got everything in front of us.
"But despite what happens today, it's up to us to bounce back and find a way to win football games. And there's no better man than 18 to go do that for us."
Cousins's three-game streak without a touchdown pass is the longest in his career. The Falcons have scored one offensive touchdown in their past nine quarters, and Cousins now leads the NFL in interceptions with 13.
But when Atlanta takes the field at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 against Cousins's former team in the Minnesota Vikings, the 36-year-old veteran will be one of 11 Falcons on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"Kirk was brought here to put us in a playoff position," Morris said. "To put us in position to go find a way to get in the playoffs, get a home playoff game, win this division in the south, and everything's still right in front of us. Kirk's here to develop and grow and to make us go and find a way to get wins.
"That's his job, and he will continue to do that for us. I got no doubt in my mind that he's going to bounce back and be ready to go, particularly versus his former team."
Morris said he wants to see Cousins eliminate turnovers, noting he did everything right apart from his giveaways. Yet no matter whether Cousins steps forward or not, the Falcons won't be going away from him anytime soon.
Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the team's first-round draft pick and current backup, is 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards in two appearances this season. Penix's time to lead the Falcons will eventually come. However, that time isn't near.
"Got so much confidence in our young man that we drafted," Morris said, "and we're still sticking with our plan."