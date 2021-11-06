Falcons at Saints GAMEDAY: Stop Alvin Kamara and 'Prove-It' Rivalry?

Atlanta needs to produce a statement win against the Saints, to prove its team is for real.

Sunday’s division-rival matchup against the New Orleans Saints is a “prove-it” game for the Atlanta Falcons. If Atlanta wants to show it can be a legit contender in the NFC, the team needs to make a statement and win this week.

While the Falcons are 3-4, their three wins have come against football teams that have a combined record of 5-19. The Saints are Atlanta’s first “real” competitor since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Falcons don’t take care of business this week, the rest of the season won’t look so promising.

The defense’s top priority this week is to stop running back Alvin Kamara , especially in pass coverage. Coordinator Dean Pees’ defense is in for a rude awakening if it can’t stop Kamara’s as a pass-catcher. Ten catches for 128 yards against the Seattle Seahawks is what happens when a defense doesn’t keep its eye on Kamara.

The good news is quarterback Trevor Siemian will be starting, a name that doesn’t scare many NFL defenses - though the Falcons must not forget about wide receiver Marquez Callaway, arguably the Saints second-best target on offense. If Atlanta can keep Kamara and Callaway “out” of the game, its chances of winning are favorable.

Quarterback Matt Ryan must have a better performance this week against a New Orleans defense that was able to stop both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Throwing two interceptions like last week won’t cut it. Without wide receiver Calvin Ridley , Atlanta’s offense needs another performance from running back Cordarrelle Patterson like Week 4. He scored three receiving touchdowns against the Washington Football Team.

Overall, everyone on the Falcons must step up - players and coaches.

FUN FACT: The last time the Falcons defeated the Saints in 2019, 26-9, kicker Younghoe Koo made 4/4 field goals and 2/2 extra points.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

ODDS: New Orleans is -6.0. Total is 41.5.

BETTING TREND: Atlanta is 3-4 against the spread.

GAME TIME: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV/RADIO: FOX, 92.9 FM The Game

THE FINAL WORD: “I do think you need to learn from others, and how other teams have come together. I think [the Braves] did a great job with it,” Matt Ryan said. “I think our guys can certainly use that as motivation or inspiration for us to maybe be able to pull ourselves together and get to a spot where we can be in the mix late in the year.”