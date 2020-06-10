Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Matt Ryan impressed with Hayden Hurst’s speed and ability

Brady Pfister

Once again this season, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will have a stable of weapons at his disposal.

Julio Jones is accompanied by Calvin Ridley on the outside while a healthy Todd Gurley will look to return to his 2018 form out of the backfield, this time, in an Atlanta jersey.

But the wild card of the group is former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, who the Falcons traded for this offseason. Ryan believes Hurst will raise some eyebrows this season with the natural ability he brings to the table.

“He is, for sure, one of the fastest and most athletic tight ends I’ve ever played with,” Ryan said Tuesday on a virtual press conference. “I think people are going to be impressed with his speed and his ability to separate.”

Entering his third year in the league, Atlanta hopes a change of scenery can finally enable Hurst to tap into his full potential. Drafted with the 25th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the South Carolina product was a highly coveted prospect who looked poised to make an immediate impact in Baltimore.

But in two seasons with the Ravens, Hurst has split time with Mark Andrews, collecting just 512 yards receiving with three touchdown receptions. Now, with Austin Hooper gone to Cleveland, Hurst has the chance to be the guy at tight end for the Falcons.

Over the course of his career, Ryan has played with noteworthy tight ends such as Hooper and Tony Gonzalez. To Ryan, Hurst has a different skill set as those players, but has the unique ability to win one-on-one matchups against safeties and linebackers.

“He’s different from a guy like Austin Hooper. He’s different from a guy like Tony Gonzalez,” Ryan said. “The thing that is similar to those guys is that he’s a mismatch problem.”

A season ago, Ryan enjoyed utilizing the tight end position as Hooper had a career year. Now in the same system, Ryan is optimistic that Hurst will turn in similar results.

“He’s going to create separation and win,” Ryan said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means writes impassioned letter

Means pens letter about social injustice

Jeremy Johnson

VIDEO: Can NFL Teams Follow New Locker Room Coronavirus Guidelines?

What must the NFL do to reopen its team facilities safely?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan says Colin Kaepernick should have "every opportunity" at an NFL job

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons announce three new hires to staff

Adam Potts, Steven Benjamin and Nick Jones joined the organization Tuesday.

Chris Vinel

Matt Ryan has been working individually with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and others amid shutdown of team facilities

How much work has Matt Ryan put in with his wide receivers this offseason?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan Reacts To Huge Anonymous Donation, GoFundMe now holds $1.1 Million

An anonymous donor is helping Matt Ryan make a big-time impact on the black community in Atlanta.

Chris Vinel

Matt Ryan had jokes when asked about teams pumping in fake crowd noise in the event there are no fans in 2020

Did Matt Ryan share any concerns about the NFL allowing fake crowd noise?

Dave Holcomb

Todd Gurley II passes Atlanta Falcons physical

Zach Hood

What some NFL players are doing to support #BlackLivesMatter

Athletes have some of the biggest platforms, and they're using it during this time to fight for change in the world.

Malik Brown

Roger Goodell possesses only one path back from botching anthem protests

How can real change actually come to the NFL?

Dave Holcomb

by

Sensible mam