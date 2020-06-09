You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

No one is going to confuse The Dirty Birds Podcast with the hit Nickelodeon show from years past, Blue's Clues.

However, this week, Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel do channel their inner Steve, because they've got mail.

They open up their mailbag and answer two questions from an Atlanta Falcons fan wondering about Matt Ryan and Dan Quinn.

First, why doesn't Ryan receive more respect and praise? Do the Falcons need to move on from him?

Brady and Chris wholeheartedly agree on this one, saying Ryan deserves more praise from fans and media around the league. Atlanta does not need a new quarterback.

Second, the fan asked why others are trying to run Quinn out of Atlanta. 2020 will be Quinn's sixth season with the Falcons, putting him in the top 10 of longest-tenured current head coaches. In other words, six years is a long time in the NFL.

After closing the mailbag, Brady and Chris move on to Atlanta's cap situation. The Falcons were handed more wiggle room last week, when Desmond Trufant's contract officially came off the books. But with unsigned draft picks and other necessities to pay for, will Thomas Dimitroff and Co. be able to pursue any of the remaining big-name free agents?

Lastly, what's up with Devonta Freeman?

The former Falcons star is still a free agent, but he claims plenty of teams want him. They just need to show him the money. Will he play football this year?

All of that and more on this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast.

And if you feel so inclined, send Brady and Chris a message or question in their mailbag — dirtybirdspodcast@gmail.com. They may answer you on next week's show.