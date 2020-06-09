Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

People need to put some respect on Matt Ryan's name

Chris Vinel

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

No one is going to confuse The Dirty Birds Podcast with the hit Nickelodeon show from years past, Blue's Clues. 

However, this week, Brady Pfister and Chris Vinel do channel their inner Steve, because they've got mail.

They open up their mailbag and answer two questions from an Atlanta Falcons fan wondering about Matt Ryan and Dan Quinn.

First, why doesn't Ryan receive more respect and praise? Do the Falcons need to move on from him? 

Brady and Chris wholeheartedly agree on this one, saying Ryan deserves more praise from fans and media around the league. Atlanta does not need a new quarterback.

Second, the fan asked why others are trying to run Quinn out of Atlanta. 2020 will be Quinn's sixth season with the Falcons, putting him in the top 10 of longest-tenured current head coaches. In other words, six years is a long time in the NFL.

After closing the mailbag, Brady and Chris move on to Atlanta's cap situation. The Falcons were handed more wiggle room last week, when Desmond Trufant's contract officially came off the books. But with unsigned draft picks and other necessities to pay for, will Thomas Dimitroff and Co. be able to pursue any of the remaining big-name free agents?

Lastly, what's up with Devonta Freeman?

The former Falcons star is still a free agent, but he claims plenty of teams want him. They just need to show him the money. Will he play football this year?

All of that and more on this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast.

And if you feel so inclined, send Brady and Chris a message or question in their mailbag — dirtybirdspodcast@gmail.com. They may answer you on next week's show.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roger Goodell possesses only one path back from botching anthem protests

How can real change actually come to the NFL?

Dave Holcomb

by

Sensible mam

If Arthur Blank genuinely supports the fight of the oppressed, then he should sign Colin Kaepernick.

Rashad Milligan

by

Rashad Milligan

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Zook dies

The 6-foot-4 defender played seven seasons in Atlanta.

Rashad Milligan

WATCH: Atlanta Falcons coaching staff arrives at facility masked up

Dan Quinn and staff are back in Flowery Branch

Rashad Milligan

In midst of crisis, Falcons safety Ricardo Allen remembers lessons from Selma march

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen begins a conversation about race in America.

Dave Holcomb

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff speak about attending peaceful Atlanta protest

Sunday afternoon, several members of the Atlanta Falcons organization attended a peaceful protest in Buckhead, GA.

Zach Hood

Saving the Falcons: While many say 'Black Lives Matter,' Matt Ryan shows as much with $500K in GoFundMe campaign

Matt Ryan has many critics entering his 13th season as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. It makes no sense, especially now that he's among the most impressive sports figures in the aftermath of George Floyd's tragic death.

Terence Moore

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff and other Atlanta Falcons attend peaceful Atlanta protest Sunday afternoon

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons' reaction to George Floyd protests

The Death of George Floyd has America in a uproar but what are the Atlanta Falcons saying

William B. Carver

by

Jbird404

Dante Fowler set for momentous breakout in 2020

Which new addition will have the biggest impact in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson