Three breakout player candidates for the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

Though the core of the Falcons heading into 2020 looks the same with Julio Jones, Matt Ryan and Deion Jones anchoring the team, Atlanta needs role players to make a jump in performance this season.

Or else another 7-9 season could be on the horizon for the Falcons.

Few teams boast as many big names as Atlanta, specifically on the offensive side of the football, but in order for these stars to produce wins, the Falcons are banking on other players upping their game in 2020.

Here are three candidates to “break out” for the Falcons this season:

Chris Lindstrom:

With Ryan getting older each year, protecting the franchise quarterback is a top priority for Atlanta. Adding Lindstrom into the regular cast of characters up front will go a long way towards reaching this objective.

The former first round pick out of Boston College started just five games last season in his rookie year after he broke his leg Week 1. This season, having a fully healthy Lindstrom will pay dividends towards the Falcons’ offensive output.

Playing another bona-fide starting interior lineman next to Alex Mack will not only keep Ryan safer in the pocket, but also should contribute to a more balanced attack. In 2019, the Falcons had the third lowest rushing yards in the NFL.

Now, with Lindstrom back and healthy to pave the way for running back Todd Gurley, look for the Falcons’ rushing attack to bounce back and become a more integral part of the team’s identity.





Hayden Hurst:

The Falcons are relying on Hurst to replace the numbers of Austin Hooper from a year ago after trading a second round pick to Baltimore in exchange for Hurst in the winter.

While acquiring Hurst was one of the biggest moves of the offseason in Atlanta, the hype surrounding the former Raven stems from his potential, not on-field results thus far in the NFL. In two professional seasons, the former first round pick out of South Carolina has a combined 512 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Hurst, however, played behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore, a player who has established himself as one of the best to play tight end in football.

This season, Hurst is the guy.

The Falcons system is set up for someone like Hurst to succeed. Just a year ago, Hooper reeled in 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

Hurst has the talent to put up similar numbers and is in a great situation now to finally get there.

Marlon Davidson:

The second round pick out of Auburn comes into Atlanta in a familiar situation which fostered success for the former Tiger.

In college, Davidson collected 17 career sacks rather quietly while teammate and future first round selection Derrick Brown garnered the majority of attention from opposing offensive lines. This season, teams will clamp down on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, once again leaving room for Davidson to wreak havoc off one-on-one situations.

Of all the rookies coming into Atlanta, Davidson is the one who has the best shot to make an immediate impact. He also comes in with the most pressure to leave his mark from day one.

The Atlanta pass rush was a joke last season, finishing 2019 with just 28 sacks, tying them with the Lions for second-worst in the league in that department. The Falcons need to get better at making the quarterback uncomfortable, and they’ll be counting on Davidson to do so.