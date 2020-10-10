SI.com
Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 10th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

October 7th-October 9th

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 6th, 2020

Despite Search for Clarity, NFL COVID-19 Response Remains Murky

Update: Damontae Kazee Suffers Torn Achilles

Atlanta Falcons Rookie Report: Nothing To Flaunt About In Week 4

How Much Longer Can Dan Quinn Last?

Dad and Demi: Falcons Keep Falling

Dad and Demi: Falcons Fall To 0-4

The Atlanta Falcons are winless in their first four games since 1999. The Falcons look to get their first win of the season in front of a limited home crowd on Sunday.

William B. Carver

William B. Carver

How Much Longer Can Dan Quinn Last?

Will Dan Quinn be the Atlanta Falcons head coach in 2021?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons Rookie Report: Nothing To Flaunt About In Week 4

In our weekly rookie report, the Falcons players had a down week against a hot Green Bay Packers team.

Malik Brown

Report: Safety Damontae Kazee Suffers Torn Achilles

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee tore his Achilles against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football

Christian Crittenden

Despite Search for Clarity, NFL COVID-19 Response Remains Murky

Would the NFL really force a teams to forfeit for violating COVID-19 protocols?

Dave Holcomb

Grading The Falcons: vs. Green Bay

Atlanta falls to 0-4 after a lackluster performance in prime time at Green Bay

Jeff Armstrong

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 6th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons are 0-4. Is there any hope for the team during the 2020 NFL season?

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 7th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday, October 3rd, 2020! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Your Turn, Falcons: NFC South Goes 3-0 Sunday

Falcons NFC South division rivals all win Sunday

Jeff Armstrong

Birdmann2540

Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Carolina Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons are 0-4 to start the season and face their division opponent next week.

Malik Brown