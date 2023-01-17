Falcons Free Agency: LB Rashaan Evans 'Definitely' Wants to Return

After a highly productive season in the middle of the Atlanta Falcons' defense, linebacker Rashaan Evans is set for free agency ... but he wants to stay - though the end result is largely out of his control.

When Atlanta Falcons fifth-year linebacker Rashaan Evans arrived after signing a one-year contract last offseason, he did so with the intention of re-establishing himself as a legitimate impact player ... and will depart as the team's leader in tackles.

Granted, tackles aren't the end-all be-all of a player's impact - but Evans was on the field for all but 18 defensive snaps and grew into a leader on the second level of Atlanta's defense, even though it was only his first year on the team.

Now, Evans' contract is up, and he's set to become a free agent for the second consecutive year ... but will he back in Atlanta?

If it's up to the former first-round pick, the answer is a resounding yes.

“Oh, yeah, most definitely,” Evans said. “Just being here in general, it’s been amazing being around great coaches, great fan base and great staff.”

However, as Evans found out at his prior stop with the Tennessee Titans, it's not always his decision. Despite starting 43 of 44 games in which he appeared in over the final three seasons of his four-year stint, Evans had his fifth-year option declined and was not retained in free agency.

He chose Atlanta as the place to rebuild his image, joining hands with now-retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees, whom he worked with for two seasons in Tennessee.

The result was a highly productive campaign in which he racked up six tackles for loss, four passes defended, two sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries on top of his 159 tackles, good for seventh-most in the NFL. Evans was also Atlanta's defensive signal caller and communicator, only adding to his value.

Another factor working in Evans' favor is the familiarity he has with the Falcons organization, something general manager Terry Fontenot stressed when talking about players on one-year deals.

"Sometimes players won't end up back here - it kind of depends on what the market dictates," Fontenot began. "But there were a lot of guys that came here and did some really good things. We're going to always start here and start with our team. And you really want to bring back as many guys as you can if it works out. When guys are outside the building ... it's more risky and crazy."

For Fontenot, keeping Atlanta's culture strong is vital - and players like Evans accomplish exactly that, serving as an experienced voice on a young Falcons defense.

As for that defensive unit, even with a new defensive coordinator set to take over next season, Evans believes the overall play will be a "different picture" ... and he sees the Falcons "trending in the right direction, for sure."

It's a group that he wants to be a part of - and certainly could be, financially speaking. Per Spotrac, Evans is projected to receive a two-year, $9 million contract worth $4.5 million per year, a fairly low price to pay considering Atlanta's near-$80 million in cap space.

Ultimately, it's up to Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith to decide Evans' fate ... but he "definitely" is hopeful Atlanta's decision makers want him back in the mix next season.

