Falcons LB Rashaan Evans Providing Leadership, Versatility in Fresh Start

There was a time early in Rashaan Evans' NFL career where he was viewed as one of the game's top young linebackers.

The Tennessee Titans' 2018 first-round pick out of Alabama, Evans recorded 111 tackles and nine tackles-for-loss in his second professional season, developing into a promising player for defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Then, it switched.

Pees retired following 2019, and while Evans remained productive - he started 27 of 28 games played during his final two years in Tennessee and recorded over 150 total tackles - he didn't perform to the standard already established.

The Titans declined Evans' fifth-year option and allowed him to depart in free agency. Upon assessing his possibilities, one team stood out to Evans: the Atlanta Falcons.

Evans signed a one-year contract with Atlanta, who presented an opportunity to reunite with Pees and attempt to rebuild his stock. Through five games, Evans has been around the ball more than ever, leading the team in fumble recoveries with two and ranking second in tackles with 40.

Beyond the numbers, Evans has played a crucial role behind the scenes, serving as a sounding board for Atlanta's younger players, as his experience in Pees' complex defense makes him a valuable resource.

"Rashaan's awesome," rookie linebacker Troy Andersen said. "He knows the defense so well. You can ask questions in film, in meetings, and he has the answers and then all the other coaches and players do too. It gives me tremendous confidence playing next to him."

Andersen is poised to see an uptick in playing time Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, as inside linebacker Mykal Walker, Atlanta's leading tackler, has been ruled out with a groin injury. Andersen saw first-team reps in practice alongside Evans and paired with him in the second half a week ago, turning in a career-high five tackles and recording his first tackle-for-loss and quarterback hit.

Evans has played a key role both on and off the field, as his presence - and the ability to aid in the development of Andersen and fellow rookie Nate Landman - has created a wealth of depth at the inside linebacker position.

"We obviously feel that's a strength of our team," Smith said, referencing the linebackers. "Going back to the inside linebackers on our current roster, Myke Walker, we think's playing really good football and the numbers show that, and same with Rashaan."

With Walker out, Evans will be Atlanta's primary communicator on Sunday - with his young protege, Andersen, standing right beside him. After a difficult final two seasons in Tennessee, Evans will be right back in his comfort zone - roaming sideline to sideline with Pees' voice coming through his helmet.

Evans and the Falcons will kick off Sunday's game against San Francisco at 1 p.m.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

