Steelers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Arnold Ebiketie Play?

Inactives have been revealed for the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Sunday's contest.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) are set to kick off the month of December at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta is coming off a 19-13 road loss to the Washington Commanders but remain just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Pittsburgh has had a short week following a 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

Despite having less time between games, the Steelers will enter this matchup on similar terms health-wise as the Falcons, with both sides having three players questionable.

For Atlanta, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (wrist), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) were all limited in practice throughout the week, with Edoga missing the final two days.

As for Pittsburgh, a lengthy injured report dwindled to just four players, as cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was ruled out with a hamstring while running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), linebacker Malik Reed (back) and star outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) were deemed questionable.

The answer on each player's status is officially in, with inactives released ahead of Sunday's game.

Here are the Falcons inactives ...

  • DT Jalen Dalton
  • OL Chuma Edoga
  • LB Arnold Ebiketie
  • S Jovante Moffatt
  • CB Rashad Fenton
  • LB Nate Landman
  • WR Frank Darby

No Ebiketie is a big loss for Atlanta’s pass rush, as the second-round rookie has grown into one of the team’s top pressure players over the last few weeks.

Dalton's absence is his second consecutive, right as he was on the cusp of seeing additional playing time due to the loss of defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham.

Without Edoga, the Falcons will likely start Colby Gossett at left guard, as they did a week ago. Atlanta thought it had a chance to get starter Elijah Wilkinson back from the injured reserve this week, but he wasn't activated ahead of Sunday's game, delaying his return for at least one more week.

Here are the Steelers inactives ...

  • QB Mason Rudolph
  • CB Josh Jackson
  • OG Kendrick Green
  • DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
  • LB Mark Robinson

Once faced with the possibility of being down each of its top two runners in Warren and Najee Harris, Pittsburgh will largely be at full strength in what's shaping up to be a must-win game for Atlanta.

Kickoff between Atlanta and Pittsburgh is set for 1 p.m.

