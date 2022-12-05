Drake London Stars, QB Talk Heats Up: 3 Takeaways from Falcons Loss vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) desperately needed a victory Sunday over the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), but ultimately came up short, falling 19-16 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was a game marked by inconsistency on both sides of the ball and will give Falcons coach Arthur Smith much to consider over the coming days as the team has finally reached its bye week.

In all, Atlanta finished with fewer yards both passing and rushing, total plays, time of possession and, most importantly, points ... while having more penalty yards and turnovers.

Here are three takeaways from the Falcons' disappointing loss at a critical time ...

Rushing Attack Finds Its Groove ... Too Late

The Falcons entered Sunday's game as one of just two teams (along with the Buffalo Bills) to rush for at least 90 yards in every game this season and had reached at least 107 yards on the ground in all but contest (Week 2 vs. the Los Angeles Rams).

And yet, the dominant rushing attack showed no such signs in the first half, mustering just 28 yards on six carries. Star running back Cordarrelle Patterson saw three carries for a net total of zero yards in the opening 30 minutes.

But when Atlanta desperately needed points - and life - the ground game hit its stride. The Falcons finished with 28 carries for 146 yards, an average of 5.2 yards per carry. Patterson emerged to be Atlanta's leading rusher with 11 runs for 60 yards, following by rookie Tyler Allgeier, who had 52 yards on 10 touches.

On their lone touchdown drive of the game, the Falcons ran the ball seven straight times for 68 total yards before using play action to hit a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt. Even in a losing effort, it remains noteworthy that the Falcons rushing attack had a dominant second half against a Steelers defense that ranked No. 6 in the league coming in.

In total, Atlanta ran for 118 yards in the second half ... but it was simply too late. Had more opportunities been given in the first half, perhaps it's a different story - but the numbers are what they are, and the result is what it is.

Falcons Defense Falls Victim to Common Faults

Playing without rookie pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie, who ranks second on the team in quarterback hits, Atlanta's defense was in for an uphill battle rushing the passer, and ultimately failed to get home to Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

In all, the Falcons finished with four quarterback hits, two of which came by Lorenzo Carter, who was the most consistently disruptive outside linebacker Atlanta had to offer. But in the end, too often did Pickett have clean pockets and considerable time to find open receivers.

Another big problem for the Falcons defense was finishing tackles. Apart from the viral stiff arm Steelers running back Najee Harris gave safety Richie Grant and long gain by tight end Pat Freiermuth in which he shook off several defenders, Atlanta allowed too many yards after contact and simply struggled to bring down Pittsburgh's ballcarriers.

It's a trend that's been common throughout the season and has really reared its head of late, most namely from running backs D'Onta Foreman (Carolina Panthers) and Brian Robinson Jr. (Washington Commanders). It came about once more Sunday and was simply too much to overcome.

In total, Harris finished with 17 carries for 86 yards, averaging over five yards per carry for the first time all season, just one week after Atlanta allowed Robinson Jr. to have the highest yards per carry mark of his young career by over a full yard.

Run defense is a defined weakness for the Falcons and likely can't be fixed before season's end, but finishing tackles is something players are taught from the early stages of their playing careers, and this year's defense has simply had a difficult time proving it.

But even through it all, Atlanta has allowed just 19 points in each of its last two games. It hasn't felt pretty, but the defense has done enough to keep its opponents out of the endzone at a fair clip to give the offense a chance.

London Stars as QB Controversy Reaches Tipping Point

If there was ever a time for the Falcons to make a quarterback move, it's now. With the bye week officially upon the team, Atlanta has a full chance to evaluate the situation and devise a game plan to best acquaint third-round rookie Desmond Ridder into the starting role.

Marcus Mariota concluded Sunday's contest 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards, one touchdown and an interception on his final attempt, adding 17 yards on three carries with one sack. He has just one game with over 200 yards passing since Week 4.

After the game, Smith said "there will be changes made" across the whole team once his evaluation process is done, and particularly regarding the quarterback position, said "every option" is on the table.

But even amidst the quarterback struggles, rookie receiver Drake London had his most productive game as a professional, hauling in six receptions for 95 yards on 12 targets, including a 37-yard explosive.

Thrust into the role as Atlanta's clear-cut primary option with tight end Kyle Pitts out for the season, London had a quiet game last week against Washington but was present early and often versus Pittsburgh, recording his highest yardage output to date.

With just one offensive touchdown in the last six quarters of play, there's been little to write home about from the Falcons offense ... but London continues to prove himself worthy as the first receiver taken in April's draft.

The Falcons will be off next Sunday before returning to action on Dec. 18 against the New Orleans Saints - potentially with a new starter under center.

