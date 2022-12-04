Falcons Big Opportunity Intercepted by Steelers in Loss

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are shaking their heads after a 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons offense started off extremely flat, and Atlanta could not push very far into Steelers territory. The run game was abandoned and Marcus Mariota could not find a rhythm in the pass game.

However, the defense held Kenny Pickett and the Steelers at bay, forcing them to three field goals instead of touchdowns in the first half to make it a 16-6 deficit.

The Falcons found some success in the run game in the second half and it led to two scoring drives which brought Atlanta within three points.

The Steelers had to play keep away on the final drive and was able to punt deep into Atlanta territory with less than a minute to go for the Falcons to push down field for a game-tying score.

However, Mariota threw an interception to Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick that crushed any small glimmer of hope the Falcons had.

With the loss, the Falcons move to a full game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South playoff race. Tampa plays Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, which could push Atlanta even further back.

The Falcons now move into their bye week before returning on Dec. 18 to face the Saints.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here