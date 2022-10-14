Falcons BREAKING: Starting LB Mykal Walker OUT vs. 49ers; Kyle Pitts Injury Update

The Atlanta Falcons released their official injury report entering Sunday’s contest with the San Francisco 49ers, and it didn’t provide good news for starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker.

Walker, who didn’t play in the second half in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after sustaining a groin injury, didn’t participate in practice throughout the week and was officially ruled out.

Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Pitts missed the first game of his professional career against Tampa Bay, but returned to practice in a limited capacity throughout this week.

Pitts declared earlier in the way that he expects to play Sunday.

As for Walker, his absence means that rookie second-round pick Troy Andersen will likely receive his first NFL start. Andersen, 23, has seen first-team snaps in practice alongside veteran Rashaan Evans and team believes he has "star quality.''

Andersen has quickly seen his role increase throughout the campaign, as he didn't play a defensive snap in Week 1 and saw just nine the week after. However, he's been in the double digits ever since, including a career-high 30 versus Tampa Bay in place of Walker.

The reigning FCS Defensive Player of the Year capitalized on the opportunity, recording a career-high five tackles and notching his first tackle for loss and quarterback hit.

With Walker yet to hit the practice field this week, his status for Sunday appears to be firmly in jeopardy, meaning Andersen could receive his biggest load of snaps to date.

The Falcons will practice Friday before welcoming the 49ers into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

