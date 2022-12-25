A first-round pick, third-round pick and fifth-round pick walk into a bar - or M&T Bank Stadium - to face the playoff-bound Baltimore Ravens ... and carry the offensive load for the Atlanta Falcons, despite a playoff-eliminating 17-9 loss.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) failed to reach the endzone in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) inside M&T Bank Stadium ... but the team's trio of offensive rookies showed plenty of promise.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, making his second career start, went 22 of 33 through the air, compiling 218 yards and no touchdowns or turnovers. It was the third-most passing yards Atlanta's had this season and first 200-plus yard passing performance since Week 8.

After a mixed showing in his debut against the New Orleans Saints, Ridder came out of the gates slow, completing just one pass - a pop pass to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus - in four attempts during the first quarter.

But he responded, throwing for more yards in the second quarter than he did all of his debut. Over Atlanta's final five drives, three resulted in points while one was stopped short at the goal line.

There was clear progress from Ridder, with coach Arthur Smith noting he took a step forward against Baltimore in several key categories.

"I thought you saw a lot of the stuff that's playing quarterback in the drop back game," Smith said. "I thought his decision making was good, he was pretty accurate, made some big-time throws. When the pressure got on in that second half, that's what you want to see - calm, he was collected, I thought he delivered the football."

Ridder also felt his play improved, putting words into action from what he singled out following his debut.

"Last week after the game, we talked about being subtle in the pocket and letting things come to you, and I felt like today and all throughout the last week of practice, that's what I did pretty well," said Ridder. "Just being comfortable in there ... just settling in."

Part of the comfortability is Ridder understanding he has a solid offensive line in front of him, while another important element is his connection with fellow rookie Drake London, Atlanta's leading receiver.

Against New Orleans, London was on the receiving end of 70 of Ridder's 97 passing yards. In Baltimore, London hauled in 96 of Ridder's 218 yards, logging seven catches on nine targets.

While London fumbled on his first reception after coughing it up on his final reception last week, the former USC Trojan lived up to the billing of Atlanta's No. 1 receiver, hauling in difficult catches in key moments.

As roommates in rookie minicamp and throwing partners over the summer, Ridder and London have formed a close connection - and it's showing up each time Ridder drops back to pass.

"You can see it - they've got pretty good chemistry, that's pretty obvious after two starts by him," Smith said. "Credit to Drake, too - those guys are working to get open (and) there's a trust back there."

But the strong showing from Atlanta's draft class doesn't stop with just those two.

After London in the receiving category was rookie running back Tyler Allgeier, who caught four passes for 43 yards. Allgeier also continued his hot stretch on the ground, leading Atlanta in rushing with 74 yards on 18 carries.

He needs 183 rushing yards over the Falcons' final two games to break 1,000 yards on the season and 207 yards to break Atlanta's rookie rushing record.

In all, Atlanta's 327 yards of total offense bettered Baltimore's 299, with turnovers and the latter's lone trip to the endzone being the difference. Some 89 percent (292 of 327) of the Falcons' offensive production came from Ridder and Allgeier, with 44 percent of Ridder's yards coming via London.

The Falcons have lost six of their last seven games and are now officially out of the playoff race - they're disinterested in hearing about moral victories.

But this isn't a moral victory - this is a sign of hope that three key cogs in the rookie class of the second-youngest team in the NFL are beginning to grow into their own, essentially carrying Atlanta's offense on the road in subpar weather conditions.