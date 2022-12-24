Falcons Eliminated From Playoffs Following Loss vs. Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

The Atlanta Falcons have officially punched their ticket ... to the couch this postseason.

Following the team's loss Saturday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens, coupled with wins by the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, the team cannot win the NFC South and are eliminated from playoff contention.

The Saints pulled out a gutsy win on the road in snowy conditions against the Cleveland Browns, while the Panthers ran all over the Detroit Lions at home.

The Falcons were never expected to compete for a playoff spot this season, rebuilding with Marcus Mariota under center ahead of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, but Atlanta proved to be a competitive team all season long.

Sitting at .500 halfway through the season gave the team hope to be one of the biggest upsets in this year's playoff picture, but Atlanta has lost five of its last six and regressed to the bottom of the NFC South standings.

Now, the Falcons can shift their entire focus towards Ridder's development as a rookie in the final two games of the season before having to make a decision in the offseason on whether or not he should be under center in 2023.

That all begins on New Year's Day when the Arizona Cardinals come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

