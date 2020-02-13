FalconReport
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Six Falcons honored on field for NFL 100 before Super Bowl LIV

Rashad Milligan

Yolanda Adams and Demi Lovato sung their hearts out on the 50-yard line. The premier of Jake from State Farm being re-casted as a black man on the second night of Black History Month broadcasted to the masses. The NFL Play 60 initiative had a live pre-game Super Bowl commercial.

But before all of that, six Atlanta Falcons were acknowledged on the field as members of the NFL 100 team.

Billy “White Shoes” Johnson was also on the list. The two other NFL legends, who didn’t spend the prime of their careers in Atlanta, on the team were Brett Favre and Eric Dickerson.

During five seasons in Atlanta, Sanders made three pro bowls and was named a two-time All Pro. In 1992, Sanders racked up a career-high 1,067 kick return yards, three interceptions and two kick return touchdowns. In 1993, he grabbed a career-high seven interceptions.

Gonzalez said although he played more years in Kansas City, the Falcons “made” his career because he played in more big games in Atlanta. Gonzalez averaged 10 yards per catch in four of his five seasons with the Falcons.

Hester is remembered most for his 2006-2013 tenure with the Chicago Bears, but Atlanta is where he broke Deion Sanders’ return record on Sept. 18, 2014 as a member of the Falcons.

Johnson, who was known for his enthusiastic touchdown celebrations, played his best NFL seasons with the Falcons. He posted a career-high in touchdowns and receiving yards in 1985 with 830 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He was 33 years old. For any fans concerned about the 2020 season, Julio Jones celebrated his 31st birthday this past week.

Dickerson was waived by the Falcons in October 1993. In four games with the franchise, he accumulated 26 carries for 91 yards. Shortly before the decision was made, the veteran confronted Atlanta head coach Jerry Glanville about sitting behind third-year back Erric Pegram on the depth chart. The organization offered him the opportunity to retire but Dickerson stood pat in his stance.

Farve, well, yeah.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta grabs Alabama rusher, says latest CBS first-round mock draft

Less than two weeks before the NFL Combine, we're already deep into NFL mock draft season. On Monday, CBS predicted the Atlanta Falcons would take Alabama's Terrell Lewis with their first round selection.

Chris Vinel

The Falcons select Iowa DE in Sports Illustrated mock draft

The Falcons will select AJ Epenesa in the first round according to Sports Illustrated

Christian Crittenden

Can Cam Newton be on his way out of Carolina?

It looks like the Carolina Panthers are going through a culture change, and Cam Newton may not be in the plans.

Malik Brown

by

Malik Brown

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Quarterbacks

The Falcons remain steady at the position with veteran Matt Ryan

Jeremy Johnson

DeAngelo Halls shares the impact that Kobe Bryant had on his life

Christian Crittenden

by

Terence Moore

PFF lists five potential 2020 Falcons cap casualties

Zach Hood

Atlanta takes LSU pass-rusher in Tabeek’s Mock Draft

Brady Pfister

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 2: Does Arthur Blank think Dan Quinn is Sean Payton?

This week's podcast examines early Super Bowl odds for the 2020 season, where the Falcons rank and a few teams wrongly favored over Atlanta. With the NFL season now over, the XFL has taken center stage after a strong opening weekend. What does this mean for the NFL, the game of football and sports as a whole? Chris and Brady deliver their takes before debating the status of Matt Ryan and Dan Quinn.

Brady Pfister

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review 2019

Christian Crittenden

2019 Roster Review: Wide Receivers

Brady Pfister