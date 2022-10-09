Falcons vs. Bucs Notebook: 3 Observations From Atlanta's Loss Against Tampa Bay

The Atlanta Falcons arrived at Raymond James Stadium for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poised to battle for sole possession of the lead in the NFC South.

Through three quarters, Tampa Bay dominated Atlanta in all three facets and appeared likely to cruise to victory, holding a 21-0 lead through three quarters.

And then, it flipped.

The Falcons' defense forced three consecutive three-and-out's while the offense led a pair of scoring drives to cut the deficit to 21-15 with under five minutes to go.

On what proved to be the final series of the game, Atlanta's defense forced two stops on third and medium, only for questionable penalties to extend Tampa Bay's drives and ultimately allow the game to be salted away.

Here are three takeaways from Atlanta's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay.

EARLY OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES TOO MUCH TO OVERCOME

Through three quarters, Atlanta's offense was stagnant. The unit avoided three-and-outs, but often saw its drives stall near midfield. One week after going 7 of 19 for 139 yards, quarterback Marcus Mariota had another tough outing Sunday, finishing 14 of 25 for 147 yards and a touchdown, though it was his first turnover-free outing of the season.

But when the Falcons reached desperation mode Sunday, Mariota made enough plays to give the team a fighting chance. The veteran signal caller went 5 of 7 for 63 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, leading two scoring drives while the running game once again found a second gear in the final 15 minutes.

Ultimately, the Falcons simply needed more. With star running back Cordarrelle Patterson and Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts both out due to injury, Atlanta's passing game faced an uphill battle from the start. There were promising signs late, but Atlanta couldn't afford to fall behind 21 points and expect to pull out a victory.

DEFENSE STANDS TALL VS. BRADY-LED BUCS

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds an 11-0 career record against the Falcons, and while his final stat line shows 35 of 52 for 351 yards, Atlanta's defense more than held its own. Brady hit explosive plays at times, but several of his completions were quick, underneath passes.

Tampa Bay's leading receiver was running back Leonard Fournette, who caught 10 passes for 83 yards, almost all on dump-offs as Atlanta had its linebackers drop to a further depth. The Falcons' defense forced a turnover on downs deep in its territory in the first quarter and made Tampa Bay kick a short field goal late in the second quarter.

The effort wasn't perfect - Brady and Fournette led three double-digit play scoring drives - but Atlanta's defense played its best in the fourth quarter, getting the offense the ball back without much time coming off the clock. Despite the loss, the group kept its offense in the game, and without the questionable calls, would've given their counterparts a chance to put together a game-winning drive.

FIGHTIN' FALCONS FORMING AN IDENTITY

The Falcons have played five games, all of which have come down to the final possession. In a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Falcons trailed 28-3 and came all the way back to have a shot on the final drive. Against Tampa Bay, Atlanta fought back from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit and nearly had a chance for another game-winning drive.

But in the end, it wasn't meant to be. However, just one year after having a point differential of -147, the Falcons are proving they're never out of any game. Twice given a chance to lay in and accept defeat, the Falcons picked themselves up, with the offense and defense feeding off each other.

While Atlanta's 2-3 record is identical to last year, it's evident that the "no quit" attitude has been firmly embedded inside the locker room. Most NFL games come down to a few plays, but a big part of that is staying in the game long enough to make the play - moreso than last year, Atlanta is doing exactly that.

The Falcons will look to continue their balanced fight to get back to .500 next Sunday at 1 p.m. against the San Francisco 49ers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

