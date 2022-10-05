How 'Terrific' Coach Dave Ragone Played Key Role in Falcons' Victory vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons offense was in a rut.

After scoring 10 points on the first two drives, the unit had since mustered as many first downs (one) as turnovers and suddenly found itself trailing the Cleveland Browns 13-10 late in the third quarter.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith reached down to his left and began to speak.

"I said 'Dave, call the offense up,'" Smith revealed postgame.

And thus, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone rallied the offense together on the sideline and kept the message simple.

"To go back to the basics and the fundamentals," shared Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. "Just keep playing our game and grind out the win."

The Falcons proceeded to do exactly that, beating the Browns 23-20 behind three fourth quarter scoring drives following Ragone's group discussion.

On the series immediately after, Atlanta ran the ball on 10 consecutive plays, marching 75 yards down the field for a touchdown. The Falcons' game, or identity, that was put on the field in the fourth quarter was one of physicality and intensity, a staple of what Smith, Ragone and the rest of Atlanta's staff has stressed since arriving in Jan. 2021.

Smith sought out Ragone, then the Chicago Bears' passing game coordinator, for a reason: he thought the former NFL quarterback had a bright mind for the game. However, with Smith serving as Atlanta's offensive play caller, Ragone doesn't serve the typical roles many envision when they hear the title "offensive coordinator."

Most of his work is done during the week in the lead-up to the game, from helping script plays to picking out which concepts might work more than others. However, when the Falcons desperately needed a spark, Smith trusted Ragone to get his unit back on track - and he delivered.

"I've got a lot of faith in Dave," Smith said. "That's the good thing about having Dave down (on the field rather than the press box, where he was last year) ... I can just go 'Dave, get the offense together, and get them going.' Dave's done a terrific job with that, and it's why I've got a lot of faith in our staff."

Smith's sentiments are shared by head coaches outside of the walls of Flowery Branch. Prior to Atlanta's 31-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Ragone received additional praise from Rams coach Sean McVay, who dubbed the 42-year-old as "outstanding" and has a "great ability to be able to connect with his players."

Ragone proved McVay right on Sunday, as his words provided all of the inspiration needed for the Falcons to out-physical the Browns in the game's final quarter.

Despite not being responsible for calling plays, the players respect Ragone. He's not the most vocal presence, but when he speaks, Atlanta's offense listens - as shown against Cleveland.

"We have a really good working relationship, and I think Dave's doing a terrific job," Smith said. "It's nice, where I feel like I can be the head coach (rather than coordinator as well). Dave can say things, and then when Dave does it, he's got his own style to it - it's impactful, it's important."

Ragone's in-game impact has perhaps never been bigger than it was versus the Browns. And while he's no longer the star quarterback earning conference player of the year honors, Ragone's reputation and experience of enduring the same things his players have allows him to be an influential presence on Atlanta's staff.

Though often out of the national spotlight, Ragone is starring - and leading - in his own, "terrific" way.

