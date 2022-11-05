Falcons LB Troy Andersen 'Continues to Grow', Says Coach

The Atlanta Falcons knew they were getting a project in Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen.

However, Andersen's height -weight-speed combination gave him a sky-high ceiling, and the Falcons bet on him reaching that upside, selecting him No. 58 overall in April's draft.

Andersen, who's 6-3, 243 pounds and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash, was more than just a combine warrior, as he won FCS Defensive Player of the Year honors and was a unanimous first team All-American. Still, the Falcons' motives behind the Andersen selection were clear: his special measurables.

"That's why we brought him in," inside linebackers coach Frank Bush said. "Because he's a big guy that can run."

Eight games into his NFL career, Andersen has shown plenty of flashes of the high-level player his physical traits suggest he can become. In the Falcons' Week 6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the 23-year-old received his first start - and responded by leading the team in tackles with 13.

While not perfect, it was an encouraging step forward, one that proved Andersen was moving in the right direction. With how many accolades he collected during his senior year, it's easy to forget that Andersen began his college career as a star on offense.

During his freshman campaign, Andersen won Big Sky Freshman of the Year for his work as a running back, though he did see some defensive action. The following year, he made the switch to quarterback - and was first team all-conference.

No matter the position, Andersen is a flat-out football player. His experience around the gridiron has only helped him develop mentally, and while the adjustment to NFL schemes was always going to take some time, the Falcons have confidence in his ability to make that adjustment, largely because of his intellect off the field.

"It's incredible," said Bush, of Andersen's knowledge. "The guy's a really, really sharp football player. The thing he needs is just time on task - he needs reps. He's getting those reps in practice and sometimes the game. He understands, he gets the grasp of it - now he's just got to physically do it."

Andersen's speed naturally allows him to play fast, but his intelligence enables him to play even faster. From here, the challenge becomes blending the two together on the field, something that the Falcons anticipate will happen as his workload increases.

"Sharp kid," Bush said. "He gets what we're saying, he understands it. He's played a lot of different positions, so he has a natural feel for football and all the things that go along with it. Now it's just about having his feet in the technique and getting his reps and gaining confidence."

While Andersen's role on defense has fluctuated based on gameplan and availability of the starting linebackers Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker, he's been a steady contributor on special teams.

The Dillon, Montana native blocked a punt in Atlanta's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has come close multiple times since. The Falcons feel it's just a matter of time until he gets another, but regardless, his physical tools have been on full display in the game's third phase.

"He has rare acceleration speed for his size," special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. "He's doing a great job - we talk about in our room (how) great plays are made from great effort, and he shows that day in and day out. He's leading by example when it comes to the effort that he's playing with. Continues to get better when it comes to his basic fundamentals and technique, and he's being disruptive when getting to the punter."

The Falcons are pleased with how Evans and Walker have played thus far, but Andersen's raw talent may simply become too much to keep off the field in the near future.

Whenever he gets an opportunity, be it on defense or the punt block unit, Andersen's providing glimpses of what's to come. But no matter what it is, it's often in a blur.

Conversely, the mental aspect is not a blur, and while the game hasn't fully slowed down, Andersen has taken significant strides in the right direction.

Ultimately, everything Andersen does is fast - and while his linear speed draws all of the attention, his ability to learn and develop in a similarly quick manner is just as important for realizing the vision the Falcons had when they turned his dreams into reality.

Really sharp, really big, really fast and still really young - and perhaps best of all, developing really quickly ... into a two-phase impact player who's only going to "continue to grow."

