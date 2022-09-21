Falcons Snap Counts: Who Made Most of Playing Time vs. Rams?
The Atlanta Falcons are putting their loss this weekend to the Los Angeles Rams behind them. But before they do, let's take a look at the snap counts from the previous game.
Here's a look at the offense ...
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
Chris Lindstrom, G
61
100
Elijah Wilkinson, G
61
100
Jake Matthews, T
61
100
Kaleb McGary, T
61
100
Drew Dalman, C
61
100
Marcus Mariota, QB
61
100
Kyle Pitts, TE
57
93
Drake London, WR
50
82
Parker Hesse, TE
40
66
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB
36
59
Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
26
43
Tyler Allgeier, RB
19
31
Bryan Edwards, WR
16
26
Avery Williams, RB
15
25
Keith Smith, FB
15
25
Anthony Firkser, TE
13
21
KhaDarel Hodge, WR
12
20
Caleb Huntley, RB
3
5
Jared Bernhardt, WR
2
3
Colby Gossett, G
1
2
Here's a look at the defense ...
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
Richie Grant, S
63
100
Mykal Walker, LB
62
98
Rashaan Evans, LB
54
86
A.J. Terrell, CB
53
84
Lorenzo Carter, LB
52
83
Grady Jarrett, DT
49
78
Casey Hayward, CB
46
73
Ta'Quon Graham, DT
38
60
Jaylinn Hawkins, FS
36
57
Arnold Ebiketie, LB
33
52
Erik Harris, FS
30
48
Ade Ogundeji, LB
29
46
Dean Marlowe, SS
27
43
Darren Hall, CB
25
40
Timothy Horne, DT
19
30
Mike Ford, CB
17
27
Anthony Rush, DT
13
21
DeAngelo Malone, LB
12
19
Dee Alford, CB
12
19
Abdullah Anderson, DE
11
17
Troy Andersen, LB
9
14
Second-year safety Richie Grant is the only defender to play in every snap, with linebacker Mykal Walker taking off for just one play.
On offense, Drake London led all receivers in playing time. In fact, he was the only receiver to play more than 50 percent of snaps. Kyle Pitts and Parker Hesse played more than two-thirds of the game, which gives us insight into Atlanta's personnel on most plays. To little surprise, the team values big bodies blocking in the middle.
The Falcons play the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Lumen Field.
