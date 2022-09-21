Falcons Snap Counts: Who Made Most of Playing Time vs. Rams?

The Atlanta Falcons are putting their loss this weekend to the Los Angeles Rams behind them. But before they do, let's take a look at the snap counts from the previous game.

Here's a look at the offense ...

Player Snaps Percentage Chris Lindstrom, G 61 100 Elijah Wilkinson, G 61 100 Jake Matthews, T 61 100 Kaleb McGary, T 61 100 Drew Dalman, C 61 100 Marcus Mariota, QB 61 100 Kyle Pitts, TE 57 93 Drake London, WR 50 82 Parker Hesse, TE 40 66 Cordarrelle Patterson, RB 36 59 Olamide Zaccheaus, WR 26 43 Tyler Allgeier, RB 19 31 Bryan Edwards, WR 16 26 Avery Williams, RB 15 25 Keith Smith, FB 15 25 Anthony Firkser, TE 13 21 KhaDarel Hodge, WR 12 20 Caleb Huntley, RB 3 5 Jared Bernhardt, WR 2 3 Colby Gossett, G 1 2

Here's a look at the defense ...

Player Snaps Percentage Richie Grant, S 63 100 Mykal Walker, LB 62 98 Rashaan Evans, LB 54 86 A.J. Terrell, CB 53 84 Lorenzo Carter, LB 52 83 Grady Jarrett, DT 49 78 Casey Hayward, CB 46 73 Ta'Quon Graham, DT 38 60 Jaylinn Hawkins, FS 36 57 Arnold Ebiketie, LB 33 52 Erik Harris, FS 30 48 Ade Ogundeji, LB 29 46 Dean Marlowe, SS 27 43 Darren Hall, CB 25 40 Timothy Horne, DT 19 30 Mike Ford, CB 17 27 Anthony Rush, DT 13 21 DeAngelo Malone, LB 12 19 Dee Alford, CB 12 19 Abdullah Anderson, DE 11 17 Troy Andersen, LB 9 14

Second-year safety Richie Grant is the only defender to play in every snap, with linebacker Mykal Walker taking off for just one play.

On offense, Drake London led all receivers in playing time. In fact, he was the only receiver to play more than 50 percent of snaps. Kyle Pitts and Parker Hesse played more than two-thirds of the game, which gives us insight into Atlanta's personnel on most plays. To little surprise, the team values big bodies blocking in the middle.

The Falcons play the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.