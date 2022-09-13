Why Were Falcons Rookies Tyler Allgeier, DeAngelo Malone Inactive vs. Saints?

Part of the Atlanta Falcons rookie class shined in Sunday's season opener against the New Orleans Saints, but there was still more left to be desired.

While first-round wide receiver Drake London led the team with five receptions for 74 yards and second-round linebacker Arnold Ebiketie recorded his first NFL sack, some rookies weren't even made available. Third-round linebacker DeAngelo Malone and fifth-round running back Tyler Allgeier were both inactive for Sunday's game despite reportedly being healthy. But head coach Arthur Smith wanted to go in a different direction.

"It gets down to 48 and where you want to go heavy," Smith said. "A lot of it comes down to special teams. Some weeks, maybe we'll have five running backs up, but when you have Avery (Williams) and Keith (Smith) who are good special teams players, you've got to make that assessment."

That statement seems to explain why Allgeier didn't play. The Falcons carried three running backs with the plan to let Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson tote the rock, while Patterson and Avery Williams saw snaps as receivers out of the backfield. Atlanta trusted the veteran Damien Williams more than Allgeier to handle the role as lead back to spell Patterson, and Atlanta's gameplan simply didn't require four active running backs when factoring in Marcus Mariota's ability to run.

Another great special teams player is Quinton Bell, who blocked a punt during the preseason. Bell and Malone check off a lot of the same boxes, but the Falcons evidently don't feel like Malone is ready for snaps with the defense, and special teams will always win out when it comes to active roster spots. Malone flashed during camp on special teams, but he doesn't offer enough defensive value - yet - to overcome Bell's special teams prowess.

It is, however, a long season and considering the Falcons invested draft selections on Allgeier and Malone, it will only be a matter of time before they make their NFL debuts and have a significant role.

