Falcons WATCH: Cordarrelle Patterson Pulls Falcons Close vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons have drawn to within one score in the fourth quarter in Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints.

All eyes were on the Atlanta Falcons' passing game with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder taking over under center, but it's the running game that has continued to shine Sunday against the New Orleans Saints inside Caesars Superdome.

Trailing 21-10 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons capitalized on good field position, putting together an eight-play, 32-yard touchdown drive ... all on the ground.

Atlanta began by giving rookie Tyler Allgeier, in the midst of a career game, two handoffs, which he took for eight yards. On 3rd and 2, Ridder picked up just enough to move the chains. Star running back Cordarrelle Patterson gained four more, and Ridder added two more before Allgeier ripped off a five-yard run on 3rd and 4.

Patterson tacked on eight yards the play after, and on 2nd and 2 from the Saints' three-yard line, found a crease and hit it, putting the Falcons into the endzone, trimming Atlanta's deficit to 21-16.

The Falcons chose to try a two-point conversion, and Ridder was sacked ... but a penalty on New Orleans gave Atlanta a second chance, and as was the theme of the drive, the Falcons turned to the ground game, with Allgeier running one in from a yard out.

The touchdown run marked Patterson's sixth of the season, but his first since Week 9 - and the Falcons are certainly hoping he can add to that total before game's end.

