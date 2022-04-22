'I Was Embarrassed': Falcons Star Grady Jarrett Denied Service at Atlanta Restaurant
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is one of the most recognizable faces in the city. However, that didn't stop one of Atlanta's most high-end restaurants from denying service to him at the door.
The Buckhead-area restaurant, Le Bilboquet, has a strict dress code that does not allow sweat pants or athletic attire.
In a picture shown by WSB Channel 2 reporter Audrey Washington, Jarrett appeared to be wearing a green sweat suit, which would put him out of the restaurant's dress code.
But Jarrett claimed on his Twitter account that he was not treated fairly because other restaurant customers were also out of dress code, but were allowed service.
"I would agree if I was the only one there in the attire," Jarrett tweeted.
This isn't the first time this restaurant has denied service to a high-profile athlete. In May 2021, Atlanta Hawks legend and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins was denied service for not following the dress code.
Wilkins said that the dress code policy was not the full reason why he was denied service, but that his kicking out was racially motivated.
Restaurant manager Martin Theis was not around when Jarrett attended the restaurant, but maintained that he was denying Jarrett service because he violated the dress code, not because of his race.
“We never like upsetting people with the dress code, but it’s something that we do need to maintain,” Theis told Channel 2 WSB.
Jarrett has been in Atlanta this week, but has not been attending the team's voluntary workouts at the team's facility in nearby Flowery Branch.