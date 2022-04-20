Why Falcons Star Grady Jarrett Wasn't At Start of OTA's

The Atlanta Falcons started their offseason program on Tuesday, but there was one player notably absent. Star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not in attendance for the start of voluntary workouts, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jarrett, who turns 29 next week, is entering the final season of a four-year, $68 million contract that he signed during the 2019 offseason. The two-time Pro Bowler has started all but two games over the last five seasons, asserting himself as a staple on an otherwise lackluster Falcons defensive line.

Statistically, Jarrett had a down season in 2021, totaling only one sack and three tackles for loss after having 17.5 and 28, respectively, over the three previous years combined. He remained a highly disruptive player, but frequently saw double teams, which limited his statistical output. Some believe that Pees may fit better in a 4-3 scheme rather than the 3-4 look that defensive coordinator Dean Pees normally runs.

As a result, many looked at Jarrett’s contract, production, and fit and wondered whether or not he’d be on the team next season. With Atlanta seemingly rebuilding and Jarrett at his prime age, he’s a logical trade candidate, and the team may not want to invest heavy money into the defensive tackle position next offseason.

Despite several rumors, Jarrett remains a Falcon, and has yet to openly say he wants to leave. However, neither he nor the Falcons likely want Jarrett to play the 2021 season on an expiring deal in Atlanta. For Jarrett, it makes little sense to spend another year of his prime on a team not expected to be competitive. For the Falcons, if Jarrett isn’t a part of the long-term plan, moving him now and getting value to improve the future of the franchise should be prioritized.

When asked about Jarrett’s contract situation, Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith declined to commit to either direction. “I’m not going to predict,” Smith said. “He knows where we stand. We love Grady.”

Smith made his intentions clear. “I love Grady, and I’d love to keep coaching him,” Atlanta’s second-year head coach stated. Jarrett is well-known for his leadership and overall presence in the locker room, enabling him to be an impactful building block both on and off the field for a rebuilding organization.

Regardless, something is likely to budge here. With this phase of the offseason program being fully voluntary, Jarrett isn’t openly opting out of team activities or putting himself at risk for a fine. He’s simply reminding the team of his current contract situation, and that a resolution will be needed moving forward.