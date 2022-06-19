Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has 'Great Appreciation' For WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith doesn’t play favorites. But, when it comes to undrafted players with intelligence and versatility, Atlanta’s second-year boss has a demonstrated soft spot. Enter fourth-year wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus turned in a career 2021 season, playing in all 17 games with eight starts, and posting 31 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns. Rewarding his efforts, the Falcons signed Zaccheaus to a right-of-first-refusal tender earlier this offseason that was worth $2.4 million.

Despite spending just one year with him, Zaccheaus has already made a significant impression on Smith.

“I have a great appreciation (for) guys like OZ. He was an eighth-round (undrafted) guy, came up the hard way in the NFL," Smith said in a press conference before the final day of OTAs. "He’s dependable, smart, can play multiple spots; that’s a very underrated position when you get to gameday."

Football is a sport of unpredictability, both in regard to the on-field product and player health. For Smith, having a player like Zaccheaus who can seamlessly fill so many roles helps limit the damage should an injury occur.

"It takes one play and a guy can go out, and if that’s 50-percent of your game plan, you’re in a bad spot, unless you’ve got guys that can know they may play the Z, can go in there at F, can go in there at X. He’s even got the capability to play emergency quarterback."

Smith's affinity for Zaccheaus isn't entirely based on his ability on the football field; Atlanta's head coach holds the 24-year-old's character in a similarly high regard. "In any industry, if you were going to look for somebody to hire for a job, he would be a guy I would highly recommend.”

With the Falcons' receiver room high on depth but low on proven playmakers, Zaccheaus' dependability makes him a very convincing roster selection. After turning in solid numbers in his third professional season, "OZ" seems primed for another year of significant snaps.