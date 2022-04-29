Can Falcons Make Malik Willis 'Hometown Hero' in Round 2?

After passing him up in Round 1, Malik Willis could be the first Falcons' pick on Day 2.

The Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason — marking the end of an era for the 36-year-old quarterback.

Ryan's departure from Atlanta came just days after the Falcons failed to trade for former Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, signaling that the team was ready for a new face at the quarterback position.

The Falcons risked a lot in their attempt to land Watson. In fact, it's the primary reason Atlanta is departing from Ryan after 14 seasons. But after missing out on Watson, the Falcons have another opportunity to hold a homecoming by drafting Liberty's quarterback Malik Willis during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis is arguably the best prospect at his position. The Falcons interviewed Willis at the NFL Combine and he was an option in mock drafts for the No. 8 pick. However, after falling out of the first round, he could still be available when Atlanta picks again at No. 43.

Growing up in Atlanta, Willis modeled his playing style after several Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. One of his most significant influences came from Falcons legend Michael Vick — hints his dual-threat capabilities.

Willis became a three-star recruit at Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. During his senior season in 2017, Willis capped off his high school career by throwing for 2,562 yards and rushing for 1,033 yards for 37 combined touchdowns.

Willis may be a project during his rookie season, and he could benefit from playing behind Marcus Mariota, who the Falcons signed to a two-year contract this offseason. But once Willis finds his niche in the league, he has the potential to become one of the NFL's premier talents at the position. The potential to become Ryan's successor.

Similar to their pursuit of Watson, the Falcons will have competition within their division if Willis becomes an option. The Seattle Seahawks hold two picks before the Falcons in the second round, and other teams could trade up to take him.

So, if the Falcons want Willis, they need to be the ones who can prove they want him the most.