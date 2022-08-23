Why Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota Can Elevate Falcons Offense

Atlanta Falcons second-year head coach Arthur Smith arrived with the reputation of being one of the up-and-coming offensive geniuses around the NFL but finished his first season on the jobs facing questions surrounding the validity of those claims.

Yes, it was his first season without Derrick Henry at running back. And yes, he had to navigate it without star receiver Calvin Ridley for all but five games, forcing rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and veteran slot receiver Russell Gage into premiere roles.

But nevertheless, Smith's offense ranked just 26th in points per game and an even worse 29th in yards per game. The offseason netted him several new faces, with receivers Drake London and Bryan Edwards poised to give Pitts' support, but also saw the loss of Gage and year-long suspension of Ridley.

There's also the quarterback situation. Out is 14-year franchise staple Matt Ryan; in is veteran Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder.

While Ryan's legacy is forever entrenched in Atlanta and his efforts long appreciated, his departure might just be exactly what the doctor ordered to unlock Smith's offense, something that was on full display in the Falcons' 24-16 loss to the New York Jets on Monday night.

This isn't about what Ryan is - it's about what he isn't. Never known as a dual threat player, Ryan's inability to threaten defenses with his legs limited Atlanta's rushing attack and also only further illuminated the team's struggles on the offensive line.

Preseason games ultimately don't reveal all there is to know about teams, but if Atlanta's first two contests are any indication, there's a level of explosiveness and creativity present in Smith's offense that simply wasn't there a season ago.

Ridder, fresh off a dramatic game-winning touchdown pass in the closing seconds against the Detroit Lions, had two strong joint practices against the Jets and then turned in an impressive, efficient outing in the game, finishing as the overall leading passer at 10-of-13 for 143 yards.

Sure, the former Cincinnati star was facing second- and third-string defenders, but his performance goes beyond the numbers; he visually looked like a legitimate NFL quarterback. Ridder's anticipation, ball placement and processing coverage stood out all night, picking apart the Jets' zone defense at will.

His stout game perhaps overshadowed another solid showing from Mariota, who ended 6-of-10 for 132 yards and a touchdown. Like Ridder, Mariota threaded multiple tight windows and racked up chunk plays in a timely manner.

Neither quarterback contributed to the rushing attack against New York, but more than proved they were capable in the opener, combining for 82 yards on just nine carries.

Atlanta's first-team offense has marched the ball down the field in each of the two preseason contests. But, why?

Smith's playbook looks like it's been opened up, in large part due to how seamlessly Ridder and Mariota can operate the offense. The former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator wants to run the football and set up play action off of it.

Having quarterbacks who can pose a threat to defenses with their legs frees up cutback lanes for running backs, opens throwing windows for run/pass options and creates the potential for off-script explosiveness after the snap.

With Ryan, the offense was what it was, and there wasn't much Smith or anybody else could do to open it up. The two simply weren't ideal fits for each other.

Establishing the run also increases the effectiveness of the play action crossing route concepts Smith is notorious for. With the Jets playing lots of Cover 3 defense in the contest, Smith and Ridder kept going back to the well time and again for big plays.

Preseason isn't the end-all be-all. It won't provide all of the answers of what's to come for the Falcons' season on the offensive side of the ball.

But what it can do is flash potential of what the high-end capabilities are of Smith's offense. The presence of Mariota and Ridder simply unlocks an element that wasn't there last year.

Whether or not that presence leads to wins remains to be seen, but if nothing else, it provides a much better picture of what the future might hold stylistically with Smith at the helm.