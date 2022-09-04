Falcons Trade Idea: Deal For Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt?

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason long. The former Pro Bowl running back has been clamoring for a new deal before he hits free agency next spring, but the Browns have been unwilling to extend him.

One team that has been on the other side of the Hunt trade rumors is the Atlanta Falcons. Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would land the Falcons a running back to complement Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield.

"The Atlanta Falcons current lack a lead back on their roster," Bleacher Report writes. "Cordarrelle Patterson, who serves in the role by default, finished tied for 27th leaguewide last season with only 153 carries, while Atlanta ranked 31st in rushing offense. Hunt could be the Falcons' RB1 for two or three years while the front office builds up the rest of the roster."

While the Falcons need improvements in the run game, they addressed the position in free agency and the draft, signing veteran Damien Williams from the Chicago Bears and drafting BYU's Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round. Both players are expected to take some of the load off Patterson. The team also projects to run more often this season with mobile quarterback Marcus Mariota under center instead of pocket passer Matt Ryan.

While the Browns have reason to trade Hunt, we believe this trade idea has more to do with Cleveland freeing up playing time in the backfield rather than Atlanta needing another ball carrier.

The Falcons open the season, likely without Hunt, Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

