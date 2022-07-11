Falcons Star Kyle Pitts: Best TE Ever?

One year into his NFL career, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has already made history - multiple times.

From being the highest-drafted tight end in league history to posting the second-most receiving yards ever among rookies at the position, Pitts got off to a fast start in Atlanta.

This offseason, Falcons great Roddy White compared Pitts to Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez. While he's yet to begin his second training camp, the expectations have never been higher.

According to RotoWire, Pitts is "clearly on course to be the best tight end ever."

"He played six weeks at age 20, still finished the year over two yards per route run, 94th percentile, in an offense that had plenty of things going wrong with it. So, I almost don’t want myself to think about what could go right with Pitts if things started getting better around him, because I’d get irrational, probably. I think he’s pretty clearly on a course to be the best tight end ever.” - RotoWire's Mario Puig

Now just 21, Pitts has already established himself as one of the top tight ends in football. To take his game to the next level, Pitts has to reach the endzone more frequently in year two, after posting a mere one touchdown grab as a rookie. His skill set implies he has the potential to do.

Pitts' rookie season would be a career year for several of the league's starting tight ends. Though the touchdown category wasn't up to par, considering his age and raw ability, it feels like Pitts is just scratching the surface.

With his historic opening campaign, size and skill set, Pitts is on track to have an outstanding career. Whether or not Pitts becomes the game's best-ever tight end remains to be seen, but if his start is any indication, he might just have a chance.