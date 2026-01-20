Four Biggest Questions Now That Falcons Have Hired Kevin Stefanski

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons officially announced Kevin Stefanski as their 20th head coach in franchise history, and attention has quickly turned to what comes next. His press conference has now been set for Tuesday, January 27th, but there is plenty of work to be done between now and then.

The team has already moved quickly to retain defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Atlanta announced on Monday that they agreed on a three-year contract, solving the first major question for the new staff.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

In his first season as the defensive play-caller, Ulbrich led the Falcons to one of their best seasons in recent history. They eclipsed the franchise record for sacks (57), solving the major issue that has plagued them for two decades.

Ulbrich blended a youth infusion, led by players like James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker, Xavier Watts, Ruke Orhorhoro, and Bradon Dorlus, with veterans like Jessie Bates III, A.J. Terrell Jr., Divine Deablo, and Kaden Elliss. Despite dealing with several injuries throughout the season, the unit blossomed under his watch. The Falcons elevated their play across the board defensively, finishing No. 15 in total defense (326.6), No. 19 in scoring defense (23.6), and No. 15 in expected points added per play (-0.04).

Now that the Falcons have formally announced this move, we can run through the next major steps for the franchise.

Who will take over as general manager?

The Falcons are the only team in the NFL with an opening at general manager after the Miami Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan on January 9th. With the lack of competition, the Falcons do not seem to have a lot of urgency to fill the vacancy, but that should change soon.

Atlanta has only formally requested one interview , but two candidates have emerged over the last week. Both Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears and Josh Williams of the San Francisco 49ers interviewed for the president of football position that ultimately went to Matt Ryan, but it could have also helped the Falcons zero in on the potential culture fit of these options.

Cunningham ​​has played a central role in the development of the Bears’ roster, turning them into a playoff team and NFC North champions. The Bears’ assistant general manager has stops with Howie Roseman in Philadelphia (2017-2021) and Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore (2008-2016), meaning he has cut his teeth with some of the best decision-makers in the NFL. He has led all three franchises to the playoffs, winning two Super Bowls.

Williams, the director of scouting and football operations with the 49ers, has worked his way up as an assistant in the scouting department. He directs pro and college scouting efforts, supports player development, and assists in contract negotiations.

The announcement of the Falcons’ new general manager could be expected in the coming days.

Who will call the plays for the offense?

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders works with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during rookie minicamp May 9, 2025, in Berea. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stefanski called the plays for the Cleveland Browns over his first four seasons, but relinquished playcalling duties in each of the last two, both around midseason. Ken Dorsey, who was fired after one season as offensive coordinator in 2024, was the first change, and Tommy Rees was the second in 2025.

The Browns had the third-lowest scoring offense in the NFL (15.8 points per game) before the change last season. Cleveland made a change at quarterback just four games into the season, benching Joe Flacco (who they traded soon afterwards) for rookie Dillon Gabriel.

It would not be all that surprising to see Stefanski take over playcalling again in 2026, as the Falcons will feature a considerably more talented offense than the Browns.

Who joins Stefanski will also be an important thing to watch. As of this writing, the Falcons still have several openings on the offensive staff.

Bill Callahan, who coached with Stefanski from 2020 to 2023 before joining his son in Tennessee, is the only confirmed addition. The longtime coach was added as the new offensive line coach, but he could be the first of some of Stefanski’s former coaches who could join the Falcons.

Rees, who is still only 33, is one name to keep an eye on. He was the tight ends coach for the Browns before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025. Rees came from the college ranks, where he served as the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame (2020-22) and Alabama (2023).

Diana Russini of The Athletic reported that he could be considered the front-runner for the position, but nothing is official yet.

Another option for the Falcons would be former Titans head coach Brian Callahan, the son of the Falcons’ new offensive line coach. SI’s Albert Breer reported that he is in the running for the position. Callahan has been in communication with the Los Angeles Chargers for their offensive coordinator slot and with the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coach position.

Before going to Tennessee, Callahan had a strong tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was the offensive coordinator since 2019. He helped the Bengals win two AFC North titles and reach a Super Bowl. With a healthy Joe Burrow under center, his offenses were regularly in the top-10 in scoring, passing, and efficiency.

What to do at quarterback?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons have major questions at quarterback, with Michael Penix Jr. working to come back from a knee injury and Kirk Cousins likely becoming a cap casualty in March after restructuring his contract earlier this month.

Penix’s unofficial recovery timeline would put him back on the field at some point next summer, but he will run the risk of missing games. His small sample size of games played has shown some of the potential the old regime saw in him, but the room for growth and injury concerns are also very real.

With a new staff and play-caller in place, there will be an adjustment period either way. The added injury issues make the situation more complicated.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Falcons will need to find a firm backup option at quarterback to lead the team through training camp, but also potentially start games in the fall. Options are somewhat limited , so the Falcons will need to be judicious in their approach to this. How they handle this position will set the tone for the new regime.

What answers are there in free agency?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Falcons will have several key players set to move into free agency this spring. Atlanta has 15 players with contracts set to expire, but several positions of need. Kaden Elliss, Kyle Pitts Sr., Dee Alford, Kentavius Street, Tyler Allgeier, Arnold Ebiketie, and more headline a rather large class of candidates set for the open market.

The contact period begins on March 9th, and the new league year starts two days after that. Atlanta’s new staff will have many different important decisions to make with their own roster before moving into the needs for 2026.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will have other positions that they must address in free agency, but some options to give themselves some breathing room . The quarterback position is priority one, but they will have a total of $30.6 million to spend before making any extensions with their own team.

Wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive line are primary needs for this team that could be addressed this spring. They are not in a great spot financially, but they will be tasked with getting their roster ready to compete in 2026.

On top of that, the Falcons will need to consider extensions for players like Drake London, who will enter the final year of his contract in 2026.