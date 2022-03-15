Skip to main content

Ex-Falcons WR Russell Gage Remains In NFC South; Signs With Tom Brady's Bucs

Russell Gage will stay in the NFC South as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage was expected to draw interested from multiple teams after his success the past two years. One rival team saw his growth and now will be adding him to its roster. 

Russell Gage

Russell Gage

Russell Gage Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage

Russell Gage on AJ and Rookies

Russell Gage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Gage on a new deal. The details of the contract have not been finalized, but he joins the trio of quarterback Tom Brady and receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. 

Gage began his career as a depth receiver when drafted out of LSU in the sixth-round of the 2018 class. He spent the last two seasons carving out a larger role in the offense, filling in first for Julio Jones in 2020 and later Calvin Ridley in 2021. Last season, he caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that Gage has progressed well since being selected by Atlanta and the team would be interested in bringing him back. 

"Russell did a terrific job," Smith said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He got injured early in the season but came back and was really productive late in the year and helped us." 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Olamide Zaccheaus
Play

Falcons Tender WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Russell Gage Signs with Bucs

The Falcons make a move!

By Jeremy Brener22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
Play

Falcons Sign Pro Bowl Kicker Younghoe Koo to Lucrative Extension

Koo now becomes the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL.

By Cole Thompson39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
MTY5NjkzODI5MDMxNTM1Nzc3
Play

Georgia On My Mind: Gainesville Native Deshaun Watson Could Land with Atlanta Falcons

Will Deshaun Watson's relationship with Arthur Blank land the Atlanta Falcons the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback?

By Coty Davis42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

Gage proved he could be a team's No. 2 receiver after tallying 72 catches for 786 yards and four scores during the 2020 campaign. Although a majority of his success has come in the slot, he also has taken reps on the perimeter. 

The role for Gage in Tampa Bay could be mixed in a similar style to that of former All-Pro Antonio Brown. Godwin primarily sees reps inside, but would interchange with Brown, who served as the team's "Z" receiver over his two seasons in Bruce Arians' offense. 

Receiver becomes a top need for Atlanta now more than ever. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot elected to place a tender on receiver Olamide Zaccheaus at $2.433 million.

USATSI_17403663

Russell Gage

USATSI_17403655

Russell Gage

USATSI_17386753

Russell Gage

Fontenot will have to decide what to do at receiver in free agency or the NFL Draft. Early mocks suggests that Atlanta could target Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, USC's Drake London or Arkansas' Treylon Burks with the No. 8 selection. 

Olamide Zaccheaus
News

Falcons Tender WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Russell Gage Signs with Bucs

By Jeremy Brener22 minutes ago
Matt Ryan Celebrates Beating New York Giants with Younghoe Koo
News

Falcons Sign Pro Bowl Kicker Younghoe Koo to Lucrative Extension

By Cole Thompson39 minutes ago
MTY5NjkzODI5MDMxNTM1Nzc3
News

Georgia On My Mind: Gainesville Native Deshaun Watson Could Land with Atlanta Falcons

By Coty Davis42 minutes ago
Matt Ryan vs Jets
News

Deshaun Watson Trade to Falcons? What's It Mean For Matt Ryan?

By Greg Patuto1 hour ago
houston-texans-deshaun-watson-atlanta-falcons
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade into Falcons' NFC South in '48 Hours'?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons
News

BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons Join Deshaun Watson Texans Trade Chase

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
USATSI_17145014
News

Ochocinco Urges Falcons to Sign WR Allen Robinson

By Jeremy Brener7 hours ago
USATSI_15555981
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Buccaneers Top CB Carlton Davis Re-Signs With Tampa Bay

By Falcon Report Staff20 hours ago