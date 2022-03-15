Russell Gage will stay in the NFC South as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage was expected to draw interested from multiple teams after his success the past two years. One rival team saw his growth and now will be adding him to its roster.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with Gage on a new deal. The details of the contract have not been finalized, but he joins the trio of quarterback Tom Brady and receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Gage began his career as a depth receiver when drafted out of LSU in the sixth-round of the 2018 class. He spent the last two seasons carving out a larger role in the offense, filling in first for Julio Jones in 2020 and later Calvin Ridley in 2021. Last season, he caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that Gage has progressed well since being selected by Atlanta and the team would be interested in bringing him back.

"Russell did a terrific job," Smith said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He got injured early in the season but came back and was really productive late in the year and helped us."

Gage proved he could be a team's No. 2 receiver after tallying 72 catches for 786 yards and four scores during the 2020 campaign. Although a majority of his success has come in the slot, he also has taken reps on the perimeter.

The role for Gage in Tampa Bay could be mixed in a similar style to that of former All-Pro Antonio Brown. Godwin primarily sees reps inside, but would interchange with Brown, who served as the team's "Z" receiver over his two seasons in Bruce Arians' offense.

Receiver becomes a top need for Atlanta now more than ever. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot elected to place a tender on receiver Olamide Zaccheaus at $2.433 million.

Fontenot will have to decide what to do at receiver in free agency or the NFL Draft. Early mocks suggests that Atlanta could target Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, USC's Drake London or Arkansas' Treylon Burks with the No. 8 selection.