Skip to main content

Which Falcons Rookie Was Best Value Pick In 2022?

The addition of one Falcons' draftee could fix the run the game in Atlanta come midseason next fall

Every year, a team will land a "value" pick in the NFL draft. The selection usually should have heard their name called sooner, but injuries, off the field concerns and lack of importance usually has a premier prospect falling down draft boards.

USATSI_17013614

Tyler Allgeier

USATSI_17381172

Tyler Allgeier

USATSI_17247645

Tyler Allgeier

Who was the "value" selection for the Atlanta Falcons? Although both Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (No. 74) and Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone (No. 82) are exceedingly strong options, it's hard to not consider BYU running Tyler Allgeier as the best bang for buck in terms of his role in the backfield. 

Allgeier, Atlanta's fifth-round pick and the No. 151 selection overall, isn't just a one-year wonder in terms of his production. From the second he arrived in Provo, he became a valuable asset to the Cougars' offensive success. 

In the past two seasons, Allgeier has been one of college football's more consistent playmakers. He's averaged 6.4 yards per rushing attempt and finished with over 1,300 yards on the ground. Last season, Allgeier soared to new heights, scoring 23 rushing touchdowns on 278 carries and finishing third among FBS players in rushing yards with 1,601. 

“We love his yards after contact, love the mental makeup,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Allgeier. “The opportunity is there. The running back room is wide open.”

Allgeier biggest knock might be limitations in space. He's known more for his physical, hard-press style of running rather than agility and vision when working at the second and third level of defense. 

That might not be a problem for Atlanta if it elects to play him in a similar role to that of Mike Davis. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_15247876
Play

Falcons Host Veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
ArnoldEbiketie1
Play

Falcons Defensive Depth Chart Update: 5 New Starters, Rookie Arnold Ebiketie In The Mix?

The Falcons defense will look a lot different this season.

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
desmond ridder falc clutch
Play

'They F'ed Up!': Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Issues Bold NFL Draft Challenge

Atlanta, selecting him in the third round, might mean the Falcons were big winners.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Davis, the Falcons' "big" free agent addition at running back last offseason, was released following minimal success in the backfield. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry and never rushed for more than 53 yards in an outing. That came against the New York Jets, who finished dead last in total defense a season ago. 

Atlanta elected to bring back do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson on a short-term deal. In hindsight, he still is a receiver with the ability make plays in the backfield due to his impact on special teams. The Falcons also added Damien Williams from the Bears, who averaged just over four yards per attempt in Chicago.   

Neither should be viewed as the focal runner of the offense. Allgeier's high volume of carries in college at least should start a dialogue. 

Only the Houston Texans were worse than Atlanta at addressing the rushing attack in 2021, finishing with a league-low 3.2 yards per attempt and eight rushing touchdowns. Allgeier doesn't fix Atlanta's 3.7 yards per play on the ground per say, but he does add a variety and different run style that could help bump the number up into the 4.5-4.9 range by this December. 

USATSI_17380991

Tyler Allgeier

USATSI_17013617

Tyler Allgeier

USATSI_17379484

Tyler Allgeier

Wide receiver Drake London is expected to come swinging out the gate. So is pass rusher Arnold Ebikeite in terms of adding pressure off the edge. Linebacker Troy Andersen, Ridder and Malone all should find their way into the starting lineup before the season's end. 

That's expected of early selections. That not the case for Allgeier. In retrospect, BYU's leading rusher might take the title of RB1 before the start of next season. 

Even in a rotational role, Allgeier could be a difference-maker out the gate for the Falcons — something perhaps only one or two prospects selected before him could say early in their careers. 

USATSI_15247876
News

Falcons Host Veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski

By Falcon Report Staff2 hours ago
ArnoldEbiketie1
News

Falcons Defensive Depth Chart Update: 5 New Starters, Rookie Arnold Ebiketie In The Mix?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
desmond ridder falc clutch
News

'They F'ed Up!': Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Issues Bold NFL Draft Challenge

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
drake london
News

Falcons Offensive Depth Chart Update: Which Rookies Will Start?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
Jarvis Landry
News

Should Falcons Revisit Signing WR Jarvis Landry?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
USATSI_18121537
News

Falcons Draft: Is QB Desmond Ridder Long-Term Solution?

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
USATSI_18170353
News

Did Falcons Win NFL Draft? Pro Football Focus Shares Atlanta's Grade

By Coty DavisMay 4, 2022
USATSI_13547028
News

Ryan Tannehill Won't 'Mentor' Malik Willis; Will Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Do The Same?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 4, 2022