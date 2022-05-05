Which Falcons Rookie Was Best Value Pick In 2022?

The addition of one Falcons' draftee could fix the run the game in Atlanta come midseason next fall

Every year, a team will land a "value" pick in the NFL draft. The selection usually should have heard their name called sooner, but injuries, off the field concerns and lack of importance usually has a premier prospect falling down draft boards.

Who was the "value" selection for the Atlanta Falcons? Although both Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (No. 74) and Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone (No. 82) are exceedingly strong options, it's hard to not consider BYU running Tyler Allgeier as the best bang for buck in terms of his role in the backfield.

Allgeier, Atlanta's fifth-round pick and the No. 151 selection overall, isn't just a one-year wonder in terms of his production. From the second he arrived in Provo, he became a valuable asset to the Cougars' offensive success.

In the past two seasons, Allgeier has been one of college football's more consistent playmakers. He's averaged 6.4 yards per rushing attempt and finished with over 1,300 yards on the ground. Last season, Allgeier soared to new heights, scoring 23 rushing touchdowns on 278 carries and finishing third among FBS players in rushing yards with 1,601.

“We love his yards after contact, love the mental makeup,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Allgeier. “The opportunity is there. The running back room is wide open.”

Allgeier biggest knock might be limitations in space. He's known more for his physical, hard-press style of running rather than agility and vision when working at the second and third level of defense.

That might not be a problem for Atlanta if it elects to play him in a similar role to that of Mike Davis.

Davis, the Falcons' "big" free agent addition at running back last offseason, was released following minimal success in the backfield. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry and never rushed for more than 53 yards in an outing. That came against the New York Jets, who finished dead last in total defense a season ago.

Atlanta elected to bring back do-it-all weapon Cordarrelle Patterson on a short-term deal. In hindsight, he still is a receiver with the ability make plays in the backfield due to his impact on special teams. The Falcons also added Damien Williams from the Bears, who averaged just over four yards per attempt in Chicago.

Neither should be viewed as the focal runner of the offense. Allgeier's high volume of carries in college at least should start a dialogue.

Only the Houston Texans were worse than Atlanta at addressing the rushing attack in 2021, finishing with a league-low 3.2 yards per attempt and eight rushing touchdowns. Allgeier doesn't fix Atlanta's 3.7 yards per play on the ground per say, but he does add a variety and different run style that could help bump the number up into the 4.5-4.9 range by this December.

Wide receiver Drake London is expected to come swinging out the gate. So is pass rusher Arnold Ebikeite in terms of adding pressure off the edge. Linebacker Troy Andersen, Ridder and Malone all should find their way into the starting lineup before the season's end.

That's expected of early selections. That not the case for Allgeier. In retrospect, BYU's leading rusher might take the title of RB1 before the start of next season.

Even in a rotational role, Allgeier could be a difference-maker out the gate for the Falcons — something perhaps only one or two prospects selected before him could say early in their careers.