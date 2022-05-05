Falcons Defensive Depth Chart Update: 5 New Starters, Rookie Arnold Ebiketie In The Mix?

The Falcons defense will look a lot different this season.

The Atlanta Falcons had a full-on makeover this offseason on defense. After adding players at all three levels, this year's defense will look quite different compared to last year's.

Here's a look at the depth chart for each defensive position:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Grady Jarrett Arnold Ebiketie Lorenzo Carter

DE: Grady Jarrett, John Cominsky, Marlon Davidson, Nick Thurman

Grady Jarrett's new three-year deal solidifies him as the top starter on the D-line. John Cominsky and Marlon Davidson will be in more of a rotation where the starter doesn't truly matter.

DT: Ta'Quon Graham, Anthony Rush, Vincent Taylor

Similar to Cominsky and Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush will play similar roles. Newly-signed Vincent Taylor could also see some decent playing time

OLB: Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, DeAngelo Malone

Two new starters at the outside linebacker position: one in free agent Lorenzo Carter, the other in second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie. Both of them will look to get to the quarterback better than the team did last season. Ade Ogundeji and DeAngelo Malone will prove to be important third-down pieces.

ILB: Deion Jones, Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen

Deion Jones maintains his starting spot and Rashaan Evans slides into Foye Oluokun's vacated spot. However, Mykal Walker and Troy Andersen are two promising young linebackers who could fill in any week. There's a good chance one or both of them take over as the starters in 2023.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports A.J. Terrell Richie Grant Atlanta Falcons Communications Dean Pees

CB: A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward could form one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL. Terrell broke out in 2021 and is looking to set his second contract's value this season, while Hayward provides a solid veteran presence on the opposite side of the field that you cannot take lightly.

SS: Richie Grant, Dean Marlowe

Both Grant and Marlowe have equal opportunity to be the starter this season, but given what defensive coordinator Dean Pees said earlier in the offseason about giving Grant his time, we're giving the early nod to Grant over the free agent signee Marlowe.

FS: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

Similar to Grant and Marlowe, Harris and Hawkins will play things closer to 50-50 this season than the last. The reason Harris gets the starting gig over Hawkins is his experience in Dean Pees' system, but it wouldn't surprise us if Hawkins takes over that spot in training camp or midseason.