Learning To Lead: Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Making Move in Year 2

After learning the offense in Year 1, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is looking to lead it in Year 2

There's often a focal point of a good offense. For the Atlanta Falcons, to be good, maybe everything should run through tight end Kyle Pitts.

“I feel like I matured a little bit in my life, on the field, off the field, trying to have it all correlate to be the best player I can be,” Pitts said.

And maybe the best leader, too.

Pitts, the No. 4 pick in last year's draft, already has cemented himself as a top 10 tight end. Some will look at his lone touchdown and call his first season in the pros something less than successful. Those paying close attention understand that Pitts became the first rookie tight end to finish with over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Mike Ditka in 1961.

And now?

“He’s not facing the unknown,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You see Kyle, you saw him as he progressed through last season, and I’ve said it many times, he’s just scratching the surface.”

Pitts is the one constant of Atlanta's offense in second year of the Smith era. Quarterback Matt Ryan now will be throwing touchdowns in Indianapolis with the Colts. Star receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in 2022 after being suspended by the league for betting on games while away from the organization last year.

Regardless of who takes snaps at quarterback — veteran Marcus Mariota or rookie Desmond Ridder — Pitts is the top option. Atlanta used the No. 8 pick on USC receiver Drake London last April. The Falcons also traded for third-year receiver Bryan Edwards from Las Vegas prior to the start of OTAs.

It all starts with Pitts, however. So far in practice, both quarterbacks have built chemistry with the Pro Bowl tight end during drills. Several highlight grabs from Pitts have been documented on the Falcons' social media platforms, thus showing his growth as a receiver.

Smith, who previously served as offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, often had his offense clicking when running a 12-personnel look. Last season, Atlanta would run a two-tight end set with Hayden Hurst as the in-line blocker while Pitts worked from the flex.

This season could provide better results in that department with former Titans tight end Anthony Firkser on the roster. Firkser said earlier this offseason one of the main reason he chose to sign with Atlanta was due to the chance to team with Pitts.

Pitts said he can learn from Firkser in terms of how to better execute plays in Smith's offense. He half-joked saying that he'll be in the veteran tight end's ear every other play, asking questions on how to be more equipped to elevate the team's production.

“Firk has been in this for some years, and I’m just always wanting to get better," Pitts said.

One thing Pitts hopes to achieve this offseason is expanding his role as a leader - especially given the Ryan-caused vacancy.

Most would argue that Mariota or Ridder should be the leader - a natural for a quarterback. But why not Pitts, as well?

Said Pitts: “That’s something I want to try and work toward, to be one of the top leaders on the team ... That’s something that this offseason I want to go into and watch behind Marcus and Jake [Matthews] and all the other vet guys to learn how to be a leader.

“I feel like I’m slowly starting to step into the shoes.”