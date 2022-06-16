Though OTAs are just now wrapping up, Atlanta's second year phenom is already in mid-season form.

After turning in the second-most productive rookie season of all time amongst tight ends, Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts enters his second professional season with immense expectations. After all, former Falcons star receiver Roddy White compared Pitts to Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez earlier this offseason.

While OTAs don't involve pads and can't entirely simulate real football, Pitts has been incredibly impressive in the early stages of year two in Atlanta. On Wednesday, he made another head-turning play, which occurred against Falcons All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell.

For as special of an athlete as Pitts is, his sheer size isn't talked about enough. The former No. 4 overall pick has over 33-inch arms, 10-inch hands, and a 6-11 wingspan, a particularly noteworthy number for a guy who stands 6-6. Pitts' length was on full display in this touchdown grab, something that the Falcons hope to see much more of this upcoming season.

Pitts had just one touchdown last season but seems poised for much more production in that category this year. While his rookie season was one for the record books, Pitts is just getting started.

Because of his age (21), physical traits (6-6, 245-pounds, 4.44 40-yard dash), and record-breaking rookie season, Pitts has a tremendous ceiling, one that could put him in the same category as the game's elite tight ends.

Moving forward, Pitts will be relied upon as a building block as the Falcons try to push their way back to the top of the NFL. If his opening campaign and consistent eye-catching plays in minicamp are any indication, Pitts is well on his way to having a special second season.