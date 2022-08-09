Skip to main content

Falcons Release First Depth Chart: Who Starts at LG?

Atlanta kicks off the preseason later this week.

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of their third week of training camp, headlined by the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday.

With the game just three days away, the Falcons have unveiled their first official depth chart. Here's how the offensive side of the ball shapes up:

Quarterback: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

Running Back: Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley. Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier

No. 1 Wide Receiver: Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, Stanley Berryhill, Jared Bernhardt

No. 2 Wide Receiver: KhaDarel Hodge, Geronimo Allison, Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate, Drake London, Tyshaun James

No. 1 Tight End: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

No. 2 Tight End: Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk

Left Tackle: Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Leroy Watson

Left Guard: Elijah Wilkinson, Jalen Mayfield, Justin Shaffer

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett, Jonotthan Harrison

Center: Matt Hennessy OR Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

Right Tackle: Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi, Tyler Vrabel

As per usual, Falcons coach Arthur Smith has most of the rookies at the bottom of the depth chart. The notion does not signify poor training camp performance.

Preseason depth charts, especially the first week, often don't have major implications, but it is noteworthy that the center battle between Hennessy and Dalman drew an "or" label while the left guard position is a regular listing.

Smith stated that Wilkinson's opportunities have arose as a result of his strong player rather than Mayfield's struggles, but both have continued throughout camp. and Mayfield missed multiple practices due to a lower back injury.

Other notable takeaways from the depth chart include Hodge, who's stood out on special teams in camp, placing above Allison, Byrd and Tate, while Olamide Zaccheaus is slotted before Bryan Edwards.

Like Mayfield, it's possible that Edwards has been demoted due to his shoulder injury and questions surrounding how much playing time he'll receive.

Smith stated that everyone who's able to play will suit up for the Falcons, while Lions coach Dan Campbell said the same about his squad.

Atlanta and Detroit will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday night.

