Skip to main content

Falcons OL Jalen Mayfield Returns to Practice After Short Absence

Mayfield is competing for the starting left guard job.

There aren't many players on the Atlanta Falcons roster with as much pressure to perform during training camp than second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield.

Mayfield, a 16-game starter during his rookie season, has had a rough start to training camp. After working with the starters on the first day, the 22-year-old has been relegated to a second-team role.

Mayfield's struggled throughout camp, with his 1-on-1 appearances not going well. He then proceeded to miss practice on Friday and Saturday with lower back soreness.

However, Mayfield was back at practice Monday, just in time for Atlanta's first game week of the season. The team didn't practice in pads, so Tuesday and Wednesday will provide a better indication of whether or not he's able to play in the preseason opener.

On top of fighting to stay healthy, Mayfield has to deal with free agent acquisition Elijah Wilkinson taking his job.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18535293
Play

Which Falcons Starters Will Play in Preseason Opener vs. Lions?

With their first preseason game coming up, coach Arthur Smith says everybody could play against the Lions on Friday.

By Coty Davis52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Matt Ryan Marcus Mariota
Play

Falcons Coach Explains Difference Between Matt Ryan & Marcus Mariota

The team is transitioning to a new quarterback after 14 seasons.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
usa_today_18768074.0
Play

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Standout Position Group

The second level of Atlanta's defense has several new faces from a year ago.

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Wilkinson, a six-year veteran who played with the Chicago Bears last season, has taken the majority of first-team reps at left guard during training camp.

After playing right tackle at the University of Michigan, Mayfield was forced to learn a new position in one offseason while adapting to the speed and strength of NFL defensive lineman.

The experience was exactly how one would expect - largely up-and-down, but for the most part, a battle. Mayfield led the league in sacks allowed with a staggering 11 and racked up 9 penalties, tied for 8th-most.

Now entering his second year with a full offseason under his belt, all eyes are on Mayfield to see whether or not he takes a step forward. NFL players often experience their biggest jump in performance from year one to year two, a trend Atlanta is certainly hoping applies to Mayfield.

However, it hasn't exactly worked out in Atlanta's favor yet. Maybe this step back is exactly what Mayfield needs to take a step forward.

USATSI_18535293
News

Which Falcons Starters Will Play in Preseason Opener vs. Lions?

By Coty Davis52 minutes ago
Matt Ryan Marcus Mariota
News

Falcons Coach Explains Difference Between Matt Ryan & Marcus Mariota

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
usa_today_18768074.0
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Standout Position Group

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
Mykal Walker
News

Falcons LB Mykal Walker Stepping Up To The Plate in 2022?

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
gettyimages-1242345071-612x612
News

Falcons TE Coach on Rookie John FitzPatrick: ‘Extremely Smart Player’

By Ethan Hurwitz21 hours ago
nhp0tn6rljj8vk5ww2fy
News

Falcons Sign Another Chicago Bears Ex, Adding to DL Depth

By Falcon Report StaffAug 7, 2022 1:25 PM EDT
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

Suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Provides Mental Health Update

By Jeremy BrenerAug 7, 2022 11:43 AM EDT
Bradley Pinion
News

Punters Are People Too: Falcons' Bradley Pinion Off to Strong Start

By Arnav SharmaAug 7, 2022 7:00 AM EDT